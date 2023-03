1/2

Russia’s assault on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has stalled, the British defense ministry said Saturday. File Photo by Sergey Shestak/EPA-EFE

March 25 (UPI) -- Russia's assault on the Eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has stalled with both sides suffering heavy casualties, Britain's defense ministry said Saturday. Tensions between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Wagner mercenary group have also contributed to Russia's problems, the Ministry of Defense added in its weekly analysis of the war in Ukraine. Advertisement

"Russia has likely shifted its operational focus towards Avdiivka, south of Bakhmut, and to the Kremina-Svatove sector in the north, areas where Russia likely only aspires to stabilize its front line," the analysts said.

The battle for the city has gone on for more than eight months, although Ukrainian forces still maintain control.

Despite the British assessment, the Ukrainian military says it has seen little let-up in Russian operations in the Bakhmut area.

Valery Zaluzhniy, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, told his British counterpart Friday that while Kyiv has hung on to hotly contested area, the fight has come at a tremendous cost.

"The Bakhmut direction is the most difficult," he told Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, according to official media. "Thanks to the titanic efforts of the defense forces, it is possible to stabilize the situation."

Ukrainian forces downed a Russian Mi-24 military helicopter, the General Staff reported Saturday as President Volodymyr Zelensky continued a call for more ammunition from global partners.

