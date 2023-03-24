Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 24, 2023 / 1:12 PM

British watchdog: Microsoft 'Call of Duty' exclusivity 'would not be commercially beneficial'

By Patrick Hilsman
The British Competition and Markets Authority has reversed a provisional finding that the a proposed $69 billion deal for Microsoft to acquire Activision and its blockbuster "Call of Duty" franchise would harm competition if Microsoft makes the franchise exclusive to Xbox. The new finding says it is would be "loss-making" for Microsoft to do so. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The British Competition and Markets Authority has reversed a provisional finding that the a proposed $69 billion deal for Microsoft to acquire Activision and its blockbuster "Call of Duty" franchise would harm competition if Microsoft makes the franchise exclusive to Xbox. The new finding says it is would be "loss-making" for Microsoft to do so. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- The British government's Competition and Markets Authority has reversed provisional findings that originally claimed the proposed acquisition of Activision by Microsoft raised "competition concerns," that Microsoft would make Activision's blockbuster Call of Duty franchise exclusive to its Xbox consoles.

The watchdog said that new evidence showed that it "would not be commercially beneficial" for Microsoft to make the popular game series exclusive to Xbox and would instead still have a financial incentive to make them available on rival PlayStation systems.

Advertisement

"Having considered the additional evidence provided, we have now provisionally concluded that the merger will not result in a substantial lessening of competition of console gaming services because the cost to Microsoft of withholding Call of Duty from PlayStation would outweigh any gains from taking such action," Martin Coleman, chair of the individual panel of experts that conducted the investigation said.

In its original report, the British antitrust regulator ruled the merger would reduce competition in the market leading to higher prices and fewer choices for the country's gamers.

RELATED British antitrust probe finds Microsoft's $69 billion Activision merger would limit gamers' choice

It also determined that the merger could also make Microsoft even stronger in cloud gaming, stifling competition in this growing market and harming British gamers who cannot afford expensive consoles.

Advertisement

Coleman said that its view that the deal raised concerns surrounding cloud gaming were "not affected" by Friday's announcement.

In December, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Microsoft seeking to block the $69 billion deal to buy Activision. Later that month, Microsoft filed a response to the FTC complaint.

RELATED Microsoft files response to antitrust action

If the $69 billion deal goes through it will be the single biggest in the history of the video game industry.

RELATED FTC files complaint to block Microsoft's $69B deal to buy Activision Blizzard

Latest Headlines

Equinor's latest North Sea drilling campaign finds no fossil fuels
World News // 1 hour ago
Equinor's latest North Sea drilling campaign finds no fossil fuels
March 24 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy major Equinor had no luck in finding fossil fuels in an unproven area of the North Sea, the government's energy regulator said Friday.
Five dead in Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka
World News // 2 hours ago
Five dead in Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka
March 24 (UPI) -- Russian missiles overnight struck the Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, killing five people at a place meant as shelter for displaced Ukrainians, officials said Friday.
Deutsche Bank's shares drop in latest trouble for financial institutions
World News // 4 hours ago
Deutsche Bank's shares drop in latest trouble for financial institutions
March 24 (UPI) -- The global banking crisis appears to have ensnarled German lender Deutsche Bank, which saw its shares tumble more than 13% early Friday after an increase in credit default swaps on Thursday.
King Charles III's state visit to France postponed as pension protests rage on
World News // 5 hours ago
King Charles III's state visit to France postponed as pension protests rage on
March 24 (UPI) -- A state visit to France by Britain's King Charles has been postponed after nationwide protests against government changes to pensions that brought more than a million people onto the streets spiraled into violence.
British retail sales post unexpected rise but consumer confidence remains subdued
World News // 7 hours ago
British retail sales post unexpected rise but consumer confidence remains subdued
March 24 (UPI) -- British retail sales posted a surprise gain last month jumping 1.2% on increased spending in high street and shopping mall discounters, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
After recent mass LGBTQ arrests, Grindr sends warning to all its users in Egypt
World News // 18 hours ago
After recent mass LGBTQ arrests, Grindr sends warning to all its users in Egypt
March 23 (UPI) -- Grindr, the popular gay dating application, has sent an alert to all of its users in Egypt warning that police arrested dozens of its users over the weekend.
Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon arrested at Montenegro airport
World News // 22 hours ago
Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon arrested at Montenegro airport
March 23 (UPI) -- Do Kwon, the creator of the now-defunct Terra blockchain, has been arrested at an airport in Montenegro.
U.N. Secretary-General Guterres calls for an end to the 'war on nature'
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. Secretary-General Guterres calls for an end to the 'war on nature'
March 23 (UPI) -- Pointing to long-term trends that could make the planet uninhabitable for humans, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday it was time to end the "war on nature."
Norway's Equinor responding to 'weaponization' of energy
World News // 1 day ago
Norway's Equinor responding to 'weaponization' of energy
March 23 (UPI) -- With natural gas production on the rise, Norwegian energy company Equinor said it has the responsibility to ensure adequate supplies to a European economy fighting Russia's "weaponization" of energy.
Prince William makes unannounced visit to British troops in Poland
World News // 1 day ago
Prince William makes unannounced visit to British troops in Poland
March 23 (UPI) -- Prince William paid an unannounced visit to British troops deployed near the Ukrainian border in Poland Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement