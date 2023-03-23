Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 23, 2023 / 10:28 AM

Bank of England hikes rates by 0.25 percentage points amid higher-than-expected inflation

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
The Bank of England voted Thursday to raise lending rates from 4% to 4.25% as it tries to reach its target inflation rate of 2%. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
The Bank of England voted Thursday to raise lending rates from 4% to 4.25% as it tries to reach its target inflation rate of 2%. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

March 23 (UPI) -- Following its peer economies, the Bank of England on Thursday opted for a 0.25 percentage point increase in its rates despite lingering concerns about the health of the global financial sector.

By a vote of 7-2, the bank opted to raise lending rates from 4% to 4.25% as it tries to reach its target inflation rate of 2% "in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment."

Advertisement

On growth, the bank said it expected gross domestic product in the nation's economy to increase slightly, bucking last month's forecast for a 0.4% contraction. But inflation remains stubbornly high. After falling to 10.1% over the 12-month period ending in January, inflation climbed another 0.3% last month, higher than the bank expected.

The bank noted that "food and core goods price inflation have been significantly stronger than projected."

RELATED Rate hike signals Fed's cautious confidence in U.S. banks

Core inflation remains elevated, but there's some relief in the form of crude oil and natural gas prices. A well-stocked market and a mild winter brought Dutch TTF natural gas prices, a regional benchmark, down from $72 per megawatt hour at the start of the year to $39 in today's market.

Advertisement

The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, started the year at $82.10 per barrel, but is now down to $76.97, with recent downturns attributed to banking concerns.

The bank said there could still be some broader impacts on the financial sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and the Swiss National Bank takeover of troubled Credit Suisse.

RELATED Mortgage applications up week-on-week, but housing looks a bit sluggish

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee said it "will continue to monitor closely any effects on the credit conditions faced by households and businesses, and hence the impact on the macroeconomic and inflation outlook."

The Bank of England mirrored the rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which hiked its rate from 4.75% to 5% on Wednesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that while the recent banking concerns did not deter a 10th consecutive rate hike, it has given the committee some pause about how it will approach future increases.

Powell said the recent bank system failures are likely to result in a level of credit tightening that would have a similar effect on the economy as an interest rate hike.

RELATED ECB says 'uncertainty' caused by global bank crisis will determine its interest rate policy

"It is too soon to determine the extent of these effects and therefore too soon to tell how monetary policy shall respond," Powell said.

Advertisement

Markets were mixed on Thursday, with the FTSE 100 in London down 0.82% and the Dow in New York up by 0.75% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT. Crude oil prices were in the black, though gas prices were in retreat early in the U.S. trading session.

RELATED Surging food prices drive Britain's inflation rate sharply up to 10.4%

Latest Headlines

Prince William makes unannounced visit to British troops in Poland
World News // 58 minutes ago
Prince William makes unannounced visit to British troops in Poland
March 23 (UPI) -- Prince William paid an unannounced visit to British troops deployed near the Ukrainian border in Poland Wednesday.
Switzerland hikes interest rate to 1.5%, says Credit Suisse takeover halted 'crisis'
World News // 2 hours ago
Switzerland hikes interest rate to 1.5%, says Credit Suisse takeover halted 'crisis'
March 23 (UPI) -- Switzerland's central bank raised its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points Thursday amid renewed inflationary pressures and in the wake of the rescue of the country's second-largest bank at the weekend.
France extends protests as Macron stands by pension change decision
World News // 3 hours ago
France extends protests as Macron stands by pension change decision
March 23 (UPI) -- A ninth day of strikes in France over President Emmanuel Macron's changes to the country's pension system wrought widespread disruption across the country Thursday, with trains and planes canceled and refineries blocked.
Canada's annual population rise tops 1 million mark for first time
World News // 5 hours ago
Canada's annual population rise tops 1 million mark for first time
March 23 (UPI) -- Canada's population posted a record rise last year as the government's strategy to ease labor shortages and an aging population through immigration stepped up a gear, according to the country's main statistical agency.
Andrew Tate, brother to remain jailed for fourth month in Romania
World News // 16 hours ago
Andrew Tate, brother to remain jailed for fourth month in Romania
March 22 (UPI) -- Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in custody in Romania for a fourth month as investigators look into allegations of sex trafficking, a court ruled Wednesday.
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
World News // 16 hours ago
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
March 22 (UPI) -- A dry-docked ship dislodged at the Imperial Dock in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, injuring 25 people.
Russian drone strike kills 4 in Kyiv region, missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, Odesa
World News // 1 day ago
Russian drone strike kills 4 in Kyiv region, missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, Odesa
March 22 (UPI) -- A Russian drone strike has killed four people south of Kyiv as Russian forces damaged an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia and struck a Russian-Orthodox monastery in the southern city of Odesa, officials said.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida pledges support to Poland in trip to Warsaw
World News // 1 day ago
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida pledges support to Poland in trip to Warsaw
March 22 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday that Japan will give developmental assistance to his country to help it cope with the large influx of Ukrainian refugees.
Japan's JERA to pay $1.6B to buy Belgium's offshore wind leader Parkwind
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's JERA to pay $1.6B to buy Belgium's offshore wind leader Parkwind
March 22 (UPI) -- Japanese energy company JERA said Wednesday it reached a definitive agreement in Belgium to acquire wind energy developer Parkwind, the nation's largest offshore wind energy developer.
Italy's Eni announces plans for three new offshore wind farms
World News // 1 day ago
Italy's Eni announces plans for three new offshore wind farms
March 22 (UPI) -- New agreements for offshore wind in Italy could add to a growing capacity that could meet the energy demands of more than a million homes, Italian energy company Eni said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Auction of 'earliest most complete Hebrew Bible' might bring as much as $50M
Auction of 'earliest most complete Hebrew Bible' might bring as much as $50M
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Denver high school student shoots two faculty members
Denver high school student shoots two faculty members
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement