SEOUL, March 22 (UPI) -- North Korea launched multiple cruise missiles into the sea between Korea and Japan on Wednesday, Seoul defense officials said. The South Korean military detected several missiles fired from the Hamhung area on the North's east coast at around 10:15 a.m, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters. Advertisement

"Detailed specifications are being closely analyzed by South Korea and U.S. intelligence authorities," the message said. No further information was given.

South Korea and the United States are scheduled to wrap up their 11-day Freedom Shield joint military exercise on Thursday, which Pyongyang has angrily denounced as preparation for an invasion.

North Korea has conducted several missile launches during the exercise, including a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile test last week.

Over the weekend, the secretive regime held a drill to prepare for a nuclear counterattack, according to state-run media.

"The South Korean military will successfully complete the planned Freedom Shield joint exercise under a firm combined defense posture," the JCS statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Seoul's Defense Ministry announced plans to conduct an "unprecedented" live-fire exercise with the United States in June to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.