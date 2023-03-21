Trending
March 21, 2023 / 1:04 PM

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin discuss Ukraine peace plan in Moscow meeting

By Patrick Hilsman
State media reported Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a peace plan for the war in Ukraine as they met in Moscow Tuesday. Photo by Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik/EPA-EFE
State media reported Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a peace plan for the war in Ukraine as they met in Moscow Tuesday. Photo by Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik/EPA-EFE

March 21 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed peace proposals for Ukraine during one on one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Peskov told Russia's TASS news agency he wouldn't "make any assessments" on whether progress had been made toward implementing the plan, saying he would wait for Putin and Xi to speak following the talks.

"Let's wait for the statements for the news media," Peskov said when asked if any progress had been made.

The Chinese peace plan, introduced on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, included 12 points such as "ceasing hostilities" and resuming peace talks with Ukraine. It also called for prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and an end to so-called "unilateral" sanctions.

On the second day of his three-day visit, Xi also met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as well a Russian delegation including Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

Xi also invited Putin to visit China to take part in a third meeting of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation during an "informal meeting" with the Russian president, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese president arrived in Moscow on Monday and met with Putin for an "in-depth and frank exchange on Sino-Russian issues of common concern," according to Beijing's foreign ministry.

While Beijing said that Xi would call for peace during the visit, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the trip suggests China does not feel a need to hold the Kremlin accountable after the International Criminal Court last week issued an arrest warrant for Putin for illegally transferring children from Ukraine to Russia.

Blinken alleged the Chinese leader would rather "provide diplomatic cover" for Russia to continue committing war crimes.

Latest Headlines

Norway's oil and gas production misses government expectations
World News // 2 hours ago
Norway's oil and gas production misses government expectations
March 21 (UPI) -- Norway, among the major energy suppliers to the European economy, reported Tuesday that both crude oil and natural gas production in February were short of the government's expectations.
Ukrainian officials say Crimea explosion destroyed Russian cruise missile shipment
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukrainian officials say Crimea explosion destroyed Russian cruise missile shipment
March 21 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense says an explosion in Russian-occupied Crimea has destroyed a shipment of Russian cruise missiles shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the peninsula Saturday.
Scottish energy company SSE makes $120M investment in hydro-storage facility
World News // 4 hours ago
Scottish energy company SSE makes $120M investment in hydro-storage facility
March 21 (UPI) -- Scottish energy company SSE Renewables said Tuesday it planned a major investment in what could be the region's largest hydro-storage facility, doubling existing capacity.
Partygate: Panel releases former PM Boris Johnson's defense dossier
World News // 4 hours ago
Partygate: Panel releases former PM Boris Johnson's defense dossier
March 21 (UPI) -- A dossier of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's defense of parties in Downing Street when the country was in COVID-19 lockdowns, was published Tuesday by the parliamentary panel investigating him.
Israel repeals 2005 law, allowing Jewish settlers back in Gaza Strip
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel repeals 2005 law, allowing Jewish settlers back in Gaza Strip
March 21 (UPI) -- Israel has voted to repeal a longstanding law that banished Jewish settlers from 4 districts of the northern West Bank -- a move that seeks to re-establish the country's presence in the Gaza Strip after nearly 2 decades.
Sri Lanka secures $3 billion IMF bailout to restructure debt and unlock growth
World News // 6 hours ago
Sri Lanka secures $3 billion IMF bailout to restructure debt and unlock growth
March 21 (UPI) -- Sri Lanka has secured an international bailout to help restructure its $95 billion debt mountain as it wrestles with the worst economic crisis in the 75 years since gaining independence, the IMF announced Tuesday.
Japan's Fumio Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
Japan's Fumio Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine
March 21 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv to visit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday to talk about the reconstruction of the war-torn country as Russia continues its invasion.
Review of London's police force finds racism, sexism, and homophobia are endemic
World News // 7 hours ago
Review of London's police force finds racism, sexism, and homophobia are endemic
March 21 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police Service is institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic, according to a report into Brtain's elite force published Tuesday.
Yemen's warring sides agree to prison exchange of nearly 900 detainees
World News // 10 hours ago
Yemen's warring sides agree to prison exchange of nearly 900 detainees
March 21 (UPI) -- The warring sides in Yemen's nearly decade-old conflict have agreed to a prisoner swap involving nearly 900 detainees, officials said.
China's Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for meetings with Vladimir Putin
World News // 1 day ago
China's Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for meetings with Vladimir Putin
March 20 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia on Monday as he kicked off a three-day visit to Moscow as he attempts to position himself as an impartial broker of peace on the international stage.
