Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin discuss Ukraine peace plan in Moscow meeting

State media reported Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a peace plan for the war in Ukraine as they met in Moscow Tuesday. Photo by Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik/EPA-EFE

March 21 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed peace proposals for Ukraine during one on one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. Peskov told Russia's TASS news agency he wouldn't "make any assessments" on whether progress had been made toward implementing the plan, saying he would wait for Putin and Xi to speak following the talks. Advertisement

"Let's wait for the statements for the news media," Peskov said when asked if any progress had been made.

The Chinese peace plan, introduced on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, included 12 points such as "ceasing hostilities" and resuming peace talks with Ukraine. It also called for prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and an end to so-called "unilateral" sanctions.

On the second day of his three-day visit, Xi also met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as well a Russian delegation including Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

Xi also invited Putin to visit China to take part in a third meeting of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation during an "informal meeting" with the Russian president, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese president arrived in Moscow on Monday and met with Putin for an "in-depth and frank exchange on Sino-Russian issues of common concern," according to Beijing's foreign ministry.

While Beijing said that Xi would call for peace during the visit, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the trip suggests China does not feel a need to hold the Kremlin accountable after the International Criminal Court last week issued an arrest warrant for Putin for illegally transferring children from Ukraine to Russia.

Blinken alleged the Chinese leader would rather "provide diplomatic cover" for Russia to continue committing war crimes.