Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 21, 2023 / 8:20 AM

Sri Lanka secures $3 billion IMF bailout to restructure debt and unlock growth

By Paul Godfrey
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that a $3 billion extended loan facility announced Tuesday would help Sri Lanka's economic recovery but warned that it was critical that there was no let up in ongoing efforts to tackle corruption, including the revamping of anti-corruption legislation. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that a $3 billion extended loan facility announced Tuesday would help Sri Lanka's economic recovery but warned that it was critical that there was no let up in ongoing efforts to tackle corruption, including the revamping of anti-corruption legislation. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Sri Lanka has secured an international bailout to help restructure its $95 billion debt mountain as it wrestles with the worst economic crisis in the 75 years since gaining independence from Britain, the IMF announced Tuesday.

The fund said the objectives of the $3 billion Extended Fund Facility were to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, safeguard financial stability, and step up structural reforms that would unlock Sri Lanka's growth potential.

Advertisement

It stressed that the measures took account of the need to protect the most vulnerable and improve governance.

The fund's executive board said its decision unlocks $333 million of the facility for immediate disbursement and would catalyze financial support from other development partners.

RELATED IMF: Inflation and Ukraine war take toll on global growth

"The IMF program will be imperative to improving Sri Lanka's standing in and access to international capital markets, and it will demonstrate that Sri Lanka is once again a country attractive to talent, investors and tourists," Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a Twitter post.

He said his government aimed to get the economy back on track for the long term through prudent fiscal management and an ambitious reform agenda.

Wickremesinghe, who served six terms as prime minister, came to power in July when former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted and fled to Singapore after his mismanagement of the economy saw the country spiral into a humanitarian crisis, a brutal crackdown on unrest and default on its debt.

Advertisement

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that "swift and timely implementation" of the program is "critical" to helping Sri Lanka overcome the crisis and that "ambitious revenue-based fiscal consolidation is necessary for restoring fiscal and debt sustainability while protecting the poor and vulnerable."

"Sri Lanka has been facing tremendous economic and social challenges with a severe recession amid high inflation, depleted reserves, an unsustainable public debt, and heightened financial sector vulnerabilities. Institutions and governance frameworks require deep reforms," said Georgieva.

Georgieva called for the momentum of ongoing progressive tax reforms to be maintained and the strengthening and more focused targeting of social safety nets for poor people.

RELATED IMF loans Ghana $3 billion for debt bailout

She said that for the fiscal adjustments to be successful, reforms of tax administration, public finance and expenditure management, and energy pricing were critical.

Read More

Thailand to accept former Sri Lankan president's visit with no visa

Latest Headlines

Israel repeals 2005 Disengagement Law, allowing Jewish settlements to return to Gaza Strip
World News // 2 minutes ago
Israel repeals 2005 Disengagement Law, allowing Jewish settlements to return to Gaza Strip
March 21 (UPI) -- Israel has voted to repeal a longstanding law that banished Jewish settlers from four districts of northern West Bank -- a move that seeks to reestablish the country's presence in the Gaza Strip after nearly two decades.
Japan's Fumio Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan's Fumio Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine
March 21 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv to visit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday to talk about the reconstruction of the war-torn country as Russia continues its invasion.
Review of London's police force finds racism, sexism, and homophobia are endemic
World News // 3 hours ago
Review of London's police force finds racism, sexism, and homophobia are endemic
March 21 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police Service is institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic, according to a report into Brtain's elite force published Tuesday.
Yemen's warring sides agree to prison exchange of nearly 900 detainees
World News // 5 hours ago
Yemen's warring sides agree to prison exchange of nearly 900 detainees
March 21 (UPI) -- The warring sides in Yemen's nearly decade-old conflict have agreed to a prisoner swap involving nearly 900 detainees, officials said.
China's Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for meetings with Vladimir Putin
World News // 1 day ago
China's Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for meetings with Vladimir Putin
March 20 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia on Monday as he kicked off a three-day visit to Moscow as he attempts to position himself as an impartial broker of peace on the international stage.
French President Emmanuel Macron survives no-confidence votes after pension reform
World News // 1 day ago
French President Emmanuel Macron survives no-confidence votes after pension reform
March 20 (UPI) -- French lawmakers have prepared two no-confidence motions against President Emmanuel Macron for Monday after he pushed through legislation to increase the retirement age without a legislative vote.
Hyundai Mobis tests all-directional electric vehicles
World News // 18 hours ago
Hyundai Mobis tests all-directional electric vehicles
SEOUL, March 20 (UPI) -- South Korea's automotive parts maker Hyundai Mobis announced it has begun testing an all-directional drive system specifically for electric vehicles.
UBS rescue of Credit Suisse sends shudder through markets
World News // 1 day ago
UBS rescue of Credit Suisse sends shudder through markets
March 20 (UPI) -- The $3.2 billion rescue takeover of troubled Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse by rival UBS sent the shares of both banks tumbling Monday morning, initially pulling the wider market down with them.
State of emergency declared in response to Kuwaiti oil spill
World News // 21 hours ago
State of emergency declared in response to Kuwaiti oil spill
March 20 (UPI) -- A Kuwaiti oil company on Monday declared a state of emergency after reporting an oil spill, though it stressed there were no major signs of extreme pollution.
Former Australian soldier charged with war crime killing in Afghanistan
World News // 22 hours ago
Former Australian soldier charged with war crime killing in Afghanistan
March 20 (UPI) -- A former Australian soldier has been charged with a war crime in connection with the execution-style slaying of an Afghan civilian during a deployment with the Australian Defense Force more than a decade ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
Donald Trump attorneys demand Georgia investigation into 2020 election be quashed
Donald Trump attorneys demand Georgia investigation into 2020 election be quashed
House Republicans seek DA testimony ahead of potential Trump indictment
House Republicans seek DA testimony ahead of potential Trump indictment
State of emergency declared in response to Kuwaiti oil spill
State of emergency declared in response to Kuwaiti oil spill
UBS rescue of Credit Suisse sends shudder through markets
UBS rescue of Credit Suisse sends shudder through markets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement