Advertisement
World News
March 19, 2023 / 2:13 PM

Death toll rises after earthquake in Ecuador

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Emergency personnel respond to damage after an earthquake, in Cuenca, Ecuador, on Saturday. Photo by Robert Puglla/EPA-EFE
Emergency personnel respond to damage after an earthquake, in Cuenca, Ecuador, on Saturday. Photo by Robert Puglla/EPA-EFE

March 19 (UPI) -- The death toll from Saturday's 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Ecuador continues to rise with at least 16 people reported dead.

The Government of Ecuador announced the latest details on the deadly earthquake that occurred six miles from the Ecuadorian city of Baláo in the provinces of El Oro, Guayas and Azuay on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Officials said that one victim in Azuay was inside their vehicle when a wall fell on it killing them and that three of the victims in El Oro were killed by a security tower that fell down. Another three died in Santa Rosa.

At least 11 people died in El Oro and one in the province of Azuay, CNN reported.

RELATED At least 1 dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ecuador

"They are not alone, we understand the anguish that this has generated for the Ecuadorian family," President Guillermo Lasso said of the victims and their families in a statement.

"I want to share with you that the government is with them and that they are working quickly and effectively to attend to them."

Lasso said the government will make resources from all of its ministries including health, transportation and public works available to assess the damage. Among the damage to public and private buildings there is damage to 14 schools and the Teófilo Dávila Hospital in El Oro.

Advertisement

Ecuador's Risk Management Secretariat said in a statement that structural damage in Machala, Baláo, Santa Rosa, Cuenca and more. Multiple people were trapped inside a building that collapsed in Baláo. The office did not state whether they were rescued.

The U.S. Geological Survey classifies Baláo, Naranjal, Machala, Puerto Bolivar, Pasaje and Santa Rosa in an orange alert which indicates potential "shaking-related" fatalities.

Events of this level have required regional and national-level responses in the past, according to the agency. These cities have an estimated combined population of more than 337,000 people.

RELATED At least six dead in second wave of Turkey earthquakes

Read More

At least one dead as another 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

Latest Headlines

Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Ukrainian city Mariupol
World News // 5 hours ago
Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Ukrainian city Mariupol
March 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the occupied city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Sunday, a day after he made a trip to the Ukrainian province of Crimea.
Putin visits Crimea after ICC issues arrest warrant
World News // 18 hours ago
Putin visits Crimea after ICC issues arrest warrant
March 18 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited the Ukrainian province of Crimea, on the anniversary of the illegal annexation of the region by Russia in 2014.=
Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
World News // 21 hours ago
Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
March 18 (UPI) -- The leader of a group seeking independence for the Uyghur people from China has called for the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for President Xi Jinping.
Canadian private equity firm acquires Pornhub owner MindGeek
World News // 22 hours ago
Canadian private equity firm acquires Pornhub owner MindGeek
March 18 (UPI) -- Ethical Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Canada, has acquired MindGeek -- the owner of Pornhub and other adult entertainment websites.
At least 1 dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ecuador
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 1 dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ecuador
March 18 (UPI) -- At least one person has died after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded about 6 miles from the Ecuadorian city of Baláo, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Jockey injured, horse euthanized after 3rd recent Aussie track crash
World News // 23 hours ago
Jockey injured, horse euthanized after 3rd recent Aussie track crash
March 18 (UPI) -- A racehorse was euthanized and his jockey was hospitalized Saturday after the latest in a series of recent racetrack accidents in Melbourne, Australia.
North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
March 18 (UPI) -- North Korea claimed on Saturday that 800,000 young citizens had volunteered to enlist in the military to fight the United States.
Turkey's Erdogan announces extension of Black Sea grain initiative
World News // 1 day ago
Turkey's Erdogan announces extension of Black Sea grain initiative
March 18 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain amid war in the region.
Japanese, German leaders vow cooperation on Ukraine and raw materials
World News // 1 day ago
Japanese, German leaders vow cooperation on Ukraine and raw materials
March 18 (UPI) -- The leaders of Japan and Germany on Saturday agreed to continue their sanctions on Russia, provide assistance for Ukraine and cooperate on critical raw materials.
Supporters of Imran Khan, police clash outside Islamabad courtroom
World News // 1 day ago
Supporters of Imran Khan, police clash outside Islamabad courtroom
March 18 (UPI) -- Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces Saturday in Islamabad as the ousted leader was due to make a court appearance on corruption charges. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure
Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement