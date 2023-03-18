Advertisement
World News
March 18, 2023 / 8:52 PM

Putin visits Crimea after ICC issues arrest warrant

By Adam Schrader
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited the Ukrainian province of Crimea, on the anniversary of the illegal annexation of the region by Russia in 2014. Photo courtesy of the Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited the Ukrainian province of Crimea, on the anniversary of the illegal annexation of the region by Russia in 2014. Photo courtesy of the Kremlin

March 18 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited the Ukrainian province of Crimea, on the anniversary of the illegal annexation of the region by Russia in 2014.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin, who risks arrest by traveling outside of Russia, met with Mikhail Razvozhaev -- the Russian appointed governor of Sevastopol -- and other officials.

Advertisement

Putin, who appeared to be limping, traveled Sevastopol for the opening of the Korsun Children's Center and an art school. Russian state media reported that Putin had previously been expected to join the event by video.

"Because on such a historic day, the president is always with Sevastopol and the people of Sevastopol. Our country has an incredible leader!" Razvozhaev said in a statement.

RELATED Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin

Razvozhaev said in a statement on Telegram that the new children's center will have 844 students, with 250 of them in the art school, by 2027."Having examined the school of arts today, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin said: 'Cool,'" Razvozhaev said.

The International Criminal Court on Friday issued arrest warrants for Putin and children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for illegally transferring children from Ukraine to Russia.

Advertisement

The court, which is not recognized by Russia and the United States, said it believes Putin bears responsibility for forcibly deporting Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the invasion.

RELATED Biden says war crimes arrest warrant against Putin is 'justified'

In September, Lvova-Belova shockingly admitted that authorities were working to place 125 Ukrainian children described as "orphans" taken from the occupied Donetsk province of Ukraine with Russian families.

"All the children who were brought in have already received Russian citizenship and are being settled under Russian law," Lvova-Belova said at the time.

Lvova-Belova said that Russian psychologists went to Donetsk and "conducted psychological testing with the children" before showing them videos of prospective adoptive parents.

RELATED ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war

"Each child had the opportunity to choose from three or four families, then they communicated via video link and already decided which family they were going to, and the psychologist took this compatibility into account," Lvova-Belova said.

The forcible transfer of children of one group of people to another is a violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Latest Headlines

Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
World News // 4 hours ago
Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
March 18 (UPI) -- The leader of a group seeking independence for the Uyghur people from China has called for the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for President Xi Jinping.
Canadian private equity firm acquires Pornhub owner MindGeek
World News // 5 hours ago
Canadian private equity firm acquires Pornhub owner MindGeek
March 18 (UPI) -- Ethical Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Canada, has acquired MindGeek -- the owner of Pornhub and other adult entertainment websites.
At least 1 dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ecuador
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 1 dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ecuador
March 18 (UPI) -- At least one person has died after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded about 6 miles from the Ecuadorian city of Baláo, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Jockey injured, horse euthanized after 3rd recent Aussie track crash
World News // 6 hours ago
Jockey injured, horse euthanized after 3rd recent Aussie track crash
March 18 (UPI) -- A racehorse was euthanized and his jockey was hospitalized Saturday after the latest in a series of recent racetrack accidents in Melbourne, Australia.
North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
March 18 (UPI) -- North Korea claimed on Saturday that 800,000 young citizens had volunteered to enlist in the military to fight the United States.
Turkey's Erdogan announces extension of Black Sea grain initiative
World News // 7 hours ago
Turkey's Erdogan announces extension of Black Sea grain initiative
March 18 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain amid war in the region.
Japanese, German leaders vow cooperation on Ukraine and raw materials
World News // 9 hours ago
Japanese, German leaders vow cooperation on Ukraine and raw materials
March 18 (UPI) -- The leaders of Japan and Germany on Saturday agreed to continue their sanctions on Russia, provide assistance for Ukraine and cooperate on critical raw materials.
Supporters of Imran Khan, police clash outside Islamabad courtroom
World News // 12 hours ago
Supporters of Imran Khan, police clash outside Islamabad courtroom
March 18 (UPI) -- Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces Saturday in Islamabad as the ousted leader was due to make a court appearance on corruption charges. 
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
World News // 1 day ago
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
March 17 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court on Friday issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for illegally transferring children from Ukraine to Russia.
OECD expects short-term sluggish economic growth
World News // 1 day ago
OECD expects short-term sluggish economic growth
March 17 (UPI) -- The global economy was rocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year and it may take at least a year before broader markets recover, the OECD said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure
Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure
Capitol Police attorney: House GOP rebuffed efforts to review footage
Capitol Police attorney: House GOP rebuffed efforts to review footage
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement