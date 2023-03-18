Advertisement
World News
March 18, 2023 / 4:48 PM

Canadian private equity firm acquires Pornhub owner MindGeek

By Adam Schrader
Ethical Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity firm, has acquired MindGeek, the owner of Pornhub and other adult entertainment websites. Image courtesy of Pornhub
Ethical Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity firm, has acquired MindGeek, the owner of Pornhub and other adult entertainment websites. Image courtesy of Pornhub

March 18 (UPI) -- Ethical Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Canada, has acquired MindGeek -- the owner of Pornhub and other adult entertainment websites.

The private equity firm focuses on investing in industries that "require principled ethical leadership," according to its website, and its acquisition of MindGeek comes as the latter faces multiple lawsuits alleging it has knowingly profited from child pornography.

"In MindGeek, we have identified a dynamic tech brand that is built upon a foundation of trust, safety and compliance," Ethical Capital Partners co-founder Fady Mansour said in a statement issued Friday.

"With ECP's resources and broad expertise spanning regulatory, law enforcement, public engagement and finance, we have a unique opportunity to strengthen what already exists," he said.

The firm noted that MindGeek -- which also owns YouPorn, Redtube, Brazzers and the adult gaming company Nutaku -- is "committed to quality adult entertainment made by and for consenting adults."

Solomon Friedman, the equity firm's vice president for compliance, told NBC News it will have "complete control" over MindGeek's assets.

In December 2020, MindGeek began requiring users who upload adult content to verify their identity and removed all non-verified content on its platforms.

Despite promises of being more transparent, the Financial Times reported the company won't yet reveal the executives who will now be running MindGeek.

Latest Headlines

At least 1 dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ecuador
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 1 dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ecuador
March 18 (UPI) -- At least one person has died after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded about 6 miles from the Ecuadorian city of Baláo, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Jockey injured, horse euthanized after 3rd recent Aussie track crash
World News // 2 hours ago
Jockey injured, horse euthanized after 3rd recent Aussie track crash
March 18 (UPI) -- A racehorse was euthanized and his jockey was hospitalized Saturday after the latest in a series of recent racetrack accidents in Melbourne, Australia.
North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
March 18 (UPI) -- North Korea claimed on Saturday that 800,000 young citizens had volunteered to enlist in the military to fight the United States.
Turkey's Erdogan announces extension of Black Sea grain initiative
World News // 2 hours ago
Turkey's Erdogan announces extension of Black Sea grain initiative
March 18 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain amid war in the region.
Japanese, German leaders vow cooperation on Ukraine and raw materials
World News // 4 hours ago
Japanese, German leaders vow cooperation on Ukraine and raw materials
March 18 (UPI) -- The leaders of Japan and Germany on Saturday agreed to continue their sanctions on Russia, provide assistance for Ukraine and cooperate on critical raw materials.
Supporters of Imran Khan, police clash outside Islamabad courtroom
World News // 7 hours ago
Supporters of Imran Khan, police clash outside Islamabad courtroom
March 18 (UPI) -- Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces Saturday in Islamabad as the ousted leader was due to make a court appearance on corruption charges. 
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
World News // 1 day ago
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
March 17 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court on Friday issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for illegally transferring children from Ukraine to Russia.
OECD expects short-term sluggish economic growth
World News // 1 day ago
OECD expects short-term sluggish economic growth
March 17 (UPI) -- The global economy was rocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year and it may take at least a year before broader markets recover, the OECD said Friday.
Hundreds arrested as pension protests grip France
World News // 1 day ago
Hundreds arrested as pension protests grip France
March 17 (UPI) -- More than 300 people have been arrested amid protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to bypass the French legislature to increase to the age of eligibility for pensions from 62 to 64.
U.S. completes 18-day joint naval exercise in Middle East
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. completes 18-day joint naval exercise in Middle East
March 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy-led International Maritime Exercise concluded Thursday, capping the largest joint naval exercise in the Middle East after 18 days.
