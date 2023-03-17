Trending
World News
March 17, 2023 / 5:24 AM

New Zealand bans TikTok from lawmakers' phones

By Darryl Coote
New Zealand on Friday became the latest democratic country to move against TikTok, barring lawmakers from having it on their devices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 17 (UPI) -- New Zealand banned TikTok from all devices with parliamentary access, including lawmakers' phones, on Friday, making it the latest democratic nation to restrict use of the wildly popular Chinese-owned smartphone application.

With more than 1 billion monthly users, the short-form video-hosting service TikTok is among the most popular social media platforms, but it has raised concerns among Western nations over its potential links to the Chinese Communist Party.

Owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, TikTok has sparked fears over the potential leak of user data to the authoritarian Chinese government that have only increased after the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon last month while allegedly it's part of the Asian nation's wide-ranging espionage campaign.

Republicans in the United States have viewed TikTok suspiciously for years and have moved on their own at the state-level to restrict its access, but the issue has grown more bipartisan and international since the early February balloon shootdown.

RELATED Britain bans TikTok on government devices

Canada, the European Parliament and other nations have since banned the application from all government devices in response, with the United States doing so in late February after Congress passed the No TikTok on Government Devices Act late last year.

Britain was the latest to institute such a ban, moving against the company on Thursday, the same day it was reported that the Biden administration has issued ByteDance an ultimatum: sell their stake in the app or it will be banned nationwide.

New Zealand Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero announced Friday that his office has informed Parliament lawmakers and staff that TikTok will be removed from all devices with access to their network.

RELATED U.S. threatens TikTok ban, demands Chinese owners sell stakes

He said the move was "on advice from our cybersecurity experts."

"This decision has been made based on our own experts' analysis and following discussion with our colleagues across government and internationally," he said in a statement. "Based on this information the service has determined that the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment."

UPI has asked TikTok, which has repeatedly denied the allegations, for comment.

RELATED Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia

Meanwhile, China has reacted to the moves and allegations from the United States as fallacies and attempts to politicize technology and trade issues.

"The U.S. has yet to prove with evidence that TikTok threatens its national security," Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday in a regular press conference in reaction to the ultimatum the Biden administration gave ByteDance.

"It should stop spreading disinformation about data security, stop suppressing relevant companies and provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for foreign businesses to invest and operate in the U.S.," he said.

Latest Headlines

Chinese President Xi to push for end to Ukraine war in Moscow visit
World News // 24 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi to push for end to Ukraine war in Moscow visit
March 17 (UPI) -- China's President Xi Jinping use a state visit to Moscow next week to push for peace in Ukraine and to get the warring parties talking, Beijing said Friday.
Mexican police arrests 14-year-old "El Chapito" for killing eight
World News // 4 hours ago
Mexican police arrests 14-year-old "El Chapito" for killing eight
March 17 (UPI) -- Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed "El Chapito" after the infamous Mexican drug lord on accusations of being involved in the shooting deaths of eight people.
North Korea's Kim says Hwasong-17 ICBM launch will 'strike fear into the enemies'
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea's Kim says Hwasong-17 ICBM launch will 'strike fear into the enemies'
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the secretive state's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile would "strike fear into the enemies" and warned of an "irreversible, grave threat," state media reported Friday.
Banksy artwork on 16th century British farmhouse accidentally demolished by workers
World News // 11 hours ago
Banksy artwork on 16th century British farmhouse accidentally demolished by workers
March 16 (UPI) -- A new work by the British artist Banksy made on the wall of a farmhouse that dates as far back as 1529 was accidentally destroyed by workers who demolished the building.
Poland says it will send fighter jets to Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
Poland says it will send fighter jets to Ukraine
March 16 (UPI) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda announced Thursday that his country would send fighter jets to Ukraine, becoming the first NATO nation to do so.
One person killed in fire at Russian security service building
World News // 14 hours ago
One person killed in fire at Russian security service building
March 16 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed at a fire in a building used by Russia's Federal Security Service in Rostov-on-Don on Thursday.
France's Macron bypasses National Assembly to raise retirement age to 64
World News // 16 hours ago
France's Macron bypasses National Assembly to raise retirement age to 64
March 16 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pushed through a controversial increase in the country's retirement age from 62 to 64 by using a procedure that allowed him to bypass the National Assembly for a vote.
U.N. report says Russian forces have violated international, humanitarian law in Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
U.N. report says Russian forces have violated international, humanitarian law in Ukraine
March 16 (UPI) -- Russian forces have committed multiple violations of humanitarian and international law in Ukraine, according to a report from the United Nations' Independent Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine released Thursday.
Poland breaks up Russian spy ring targeting shipments of aid to Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Poland breaks up Russian spy ring targeting shipments of aid to Ukraine
March 16 (UPI) -- Six foreign citizens have been charged in Poland for planning "sabotage actions," as part of a Russian spy ring, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said Thursday.
Citing too-high inflation, ECB hikes rates by a half percent
World News // 19 hours ago
Citing too-high inflation, ECB hikes rates by a half percent
March 16 (UPI) -- The European banking sector remains on solid footing, but inflationary strains are enough to warrant a rate hike of 50 basis points, the European Central Bank said Thursday.
