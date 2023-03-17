Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 17, 2023 / 12:12 PM

Hundreds arrested as pension protests grip France

By Patrick Hilsman
More than 300 people have been arrested amid protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The protestor in this photo is wearing a sticker that says "raise wages not the retirement age." Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
More than 300 people have been arrested amid protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The protestor in this photo is wearing a sticker that says "raise wages not the retirement age." Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

March 17 (UPI) -- More than 300 people have been arrested amid protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to bypass the French legislature to apply changes to pension policy, including an increase to the age of eligibility from 62 to 64.

Most of the arrests were in Paris, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the local RTL radio station. Hundreds of protesters there briefly blocked traffic early Friday.

Advertisement

Darmanin warned against disruptive actions, which have included burning effigies of government officials, targeting public buildings and starting fires.

"The opposition is legitimate, the protests are legitimate, but wreaking havoc is not," he said, according to The Guardian.

RELATED France's Macron bypasses National Assembly to raise retirement age to 64

Union members in the energy sector voted to escalate a rolling strike at the northern site of TotalEnergies de Normandieto to halt production by Monday. Transport workers and teacher also plan strikes next week.

Macron invoked Article 49.3 of the French Constitution, which allows the president to bypass the legislature, to force the measure through.

Critics have called the move by Macron undemocratic, but he has defended it, claiming it is necessary to accommodate retirees who live longer while too few younger people enter the workforce to drive the economy.

Advertisement

According to Macron and his Renaissance Party, the French Pensions Advisory Council projects a $10.73 billion yearly deficit over the next decade.

A provision that would require workers to contribute to the pension for 43 years to be eligible has angered trade unions.

Laurent Berger, the secretary-general of France's largest trade union, the CFDT, said "by resorting to [Article] 49.3, the government demonstrates that it does nog have a majority to approve the two-year postponement of the legal retirement age."

RELATED National strike over plan to raise pension age wreaks havoc in France

French transportation and garbage disposal workers have periodically gone on strike during the past two months in opposition to the changes.

Read More

British PM Rishi Sunak in Paris to try to get deal to stop migrant boats

Latest Headlines

ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
World News // 4 minutes ago
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
March 17 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court on Friday issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for illegally transferring children from Ukraine to Russia.
OECD expects short-term sluggish economic growth
World News // 28 minutes ago
OECD expects short-term sluggish economic growth
March 17 (UPI) -- The global economy was rocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year and it may take at least a year before broader markets recover, the OECD said Friday.
U.S. completes 18-day joint naval exercise in Middle East
World News // 43 minutes ago
U.S. completes 18-day joint naval exercise in Middle East
March 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy-led International Maritime Exercise concluded Thursday, capping the largest joint naval exercise in the Middle East after 18 days.
Italy's Eni finds millions of barrels of oil offshore Mexico
World News // 1 hour ago
Italy's Eni finds millions of barrels of oil offshore Mexico
March 17 (UPI) -- Roughly 200 million barrels of oil may rest in the Yatzil reservoir off the eastern coast of Mexico, Italian energy company Eni said Friday.
Slovakia agrees to send 13 Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Slovakia agrees to send 13 Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine
March 17 (UPI) -- Slovakia has agreed to send more than a dozen fighter jets to Ukraine following a similar move by Poland that prompted an immediate rebuke from Russia.
British teachers pause strike as 'intensive' pay talks with government get underway
World News // 3 hours ago
British teachers pause strike as 'intensive' pay talks with government get underway
March 17 (UPI) -- British teachers suspended a wave of strikes in order to enter into "intensive" talks with the government Friday aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over pay, the four main unions and the education department said.
Chinese President Xi to push for end to Ukraine war in Moscow visit
World News // 6 hours ago
Chinese President Xi to push for end to Ukraine war in Moscow visit
March 17 (UPI) -- China's President Xi Jinping plans to use a state visit to Moscow next week to push for peace in Ukraine and to get the warring parties talking, Beijing said Friday.
New Zealand bans TikTok from lawmakers' phones
World News // 7 hours ago
New Zealand bans TikTok from lawmakers' phones
March 17 (UPI) -- New Zealand banned TikTok from all devices with parliamentary access on Friday, making it the latest democratic nation to take restrictive actions against the wildly popular Chinese-owned smartphone application.
Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
World News // 10 hours ago
Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
March 17 (UPI) -- Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed "El Chapito" after the infamous Mexican drug lord on accusations of being involved in the shooting deaths of eight people.
North Korea's Kim says Hwasong-17 ICBM launch will 'strike fear into the enemies'
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea's Kim says Hwasong-17 ICBM launch will 'strike fear into the enemies'
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the secretive state's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile would "strike fear into the enemies" and warned of an "irreversible, grave threat," state media reported Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
More than 1.2M vehicles affected by Ford's recall over potentially serious brake issues
Banksy artwork on 16th century British farmhouse accidentally demolished by workers
Banksy artwork on 16th century British farmhouse accidentally demolished by workers
Plans proposed for Louisiana facility that can pull CO2 directly from the air
Plans proposed for Louisiana facility that can pull CO2 directly from the air
Rocket Lab claims 'mission success' after deploying 2 commercial satellites into orbit
Rocket Lab claims 'mission success' after deploying 2 commercial satellites into orbit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement