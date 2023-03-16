Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 16, 2023 / 7:29 AM

Credit Suisse stock jumps after $54B loan from Swiss National Bank

By Clyde Hughes
Shares of Credit Suisse jumped on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank announced it would lend the ailing bank $54 billion. Photo by Michael Buholzer/EPA-EFE
Shares of Credit Suisse jumped on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank announced it would lend the ailing bank $54 billion. Photo by Michael Buholzer/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- Shares of European financial services giant Credit Suisse jumped 30% when markets opened on Thursday on the news that the bank will borrow $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank.

The financial institution's rally slowed some by mid-morning but it still remained up more than 21%. The move was a solid contrast from Wednesday when the stock stumbled down about 20% on the heels of Saudi National Bank saying it would not increase its support of the Swiss lending leader.

Advertisement

The news from the Saudis, Credit Suisse's largest investor, prompted Switzerland's central bank to step in, saying the bank "meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systematically important banks."

Credit Suisse said in a statement that it would exercise its option to borrow $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank and accept the central bank's offer to buy back about $2.5 billion worth of debt related to 10 U.S. dollar denominated senior debt securities.

RELATED Stocks close down, putting all three major indexes on track for weekly losses

"This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse's core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs," the bank said in a statement.

Advertisement

Credit Suisse's roller coaster ride started Tuesday when the bank released its 2022 annual report, which described a "material weakness" in its financial reporting that could result in "misstatements of account balances or disclosures."

CEO Ulrich Koerner said the infusion by the Swiss National Bank assures Credit Suisse of continued stability.

RELATED Samsung tops global chip market in 2nd quarter

"These measures demonstrate decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation to deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders," Koerner said in a statement.

"We thank the SNB and FINMA [Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority] as we execute our strategic transformation. My team and I are resolved to move forward rapidly to deliver a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs."

RELATED Dow gains 59 points as markets rebound from three-day losing streak

Latest Headlines

U.N.: Global cocaine production rebounds after COVID-19 slump in demand
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N.: Global cocaine production rebounds after COVID-19 slump in demand
March 16 (UPI) -- An increase in cultivation and processing of the coca plant saw a surge in global production of cocaine over the past two years following an initial slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a U.N. report states.
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
SEOUL, March 16 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday morning, Seoul's military said, hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were set to hold a summit on regional security issues in Tokyo.
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
World News // 22 hours ago
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
March 15 (UPI) -- Swiss bank lender Credit Suisse's stock plummeted Wednesday, dragging down European markets after the chairman of the Saudi National Bank said publicly that it would not increase its support.
Lloyd Austin slams Russian jet encounter with U.S. drone as 'risky, unsafe'
World News // 23 hours ago
Lloyd Austin slams Russian jet encounter with U.S. drone as 'risky, unsafe'
March 15 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday the United States would continue to fly drones in international airspace near Ukraine after an encounter with Russian fighter jets.
11 killed, 17 trapped in Colombia mine explosion
World News // 15 hours ago
11 killed, 17 trapped in Colombia mine explosion
March 15 (UPI) -- An explosion at a mine in Colombia has killed 11 people and trapped 17 others, according to the local governor.
U.S. announces $331 million aid package to Ethiopia for 'life-saving support'
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. announces $331 million aid package to Ethiopia for 'life-saving support'
March 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced a $331 million assistance package for Ethiopia, nearly doubling the U.S. contribution to the war-torn nation.
Sanctions on Russian oil slash revenue, Western-backed IEA finds
World News // 19 hours ago
Sanctions on Russian oil slash revenue, Western-backed IEA finds
March 15 (UPI) -- Sanctions may be catching up with Russia with data Wednesday showing oil export revenue declined last month by $2.7 billion from January levels.
Samsung announces $230 billion chip complex in South Korea
World News // 20 hours ago
Samsung announces $230 billion chip complex in South Korea
March 15 (UPI) -- Samsung on Wednesday announced plans to invest $230 billion in a new semiconductor complex in South Korea, as the government seeks to spur development.
British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia
World News // 20 hours ago
British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia
March 15 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled in favor of Ukraine in an ongoing fiscal dispute over $3 billion in bonds. The court decision means Russia's conduct towards Ukraine will be scrutinized in the dispute.
European Union, Thailand agree to restart trade negotiations
World News // 21 hours ago
European Union, Thailand agree to restart trade negotiations
March 15 (UPI) -- The European Union and Thailand announced on Wednesday they have renewed trade negotiations that could lead to a robust agreement between the alliance and Asia's second-largest economy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia
British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement