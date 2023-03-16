Britain's Labor Party opposes Jeremy Hunt's abolition of $1.3M cap on pensions

1/2

Jeremy Hunt responded to criticism of his plan to allow highly paid workers to invest unlimited funds into their pensions by saying it addressed the critical issue of National Health Service surgeons and doctors retiring early. File Photo by U.K. Parliamentary Recording Unit/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- Britain's opposition Labor Party said Thursday it would scrap a proposal by the country's Conservative government to remove a $1.3 million cap on the pension savings workers can build up before they have to pay more tax. The move announced in Wednesday's Spring Budget, was a giveaway "tax cut for the top 1%" and "the wrong priority at the wrong time for the wrong people," said Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Advertisement

Presenting his budget to parliament, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the policy was directed at encouraging doctors in the overstretched National Health Service and other professionals not to take early retirement and not to refuse to work overtime.

Reeves said a Labor government would instead create a scheme specifically for doctors rather than allowing a "free-for-all for the wealthy few".

Under current rules, the extra taxes incurred from working until the national pension age -- currently 66 for anyone born in or before 1960 -- mean it is not financially worthwhile for doctors and other highly paid employees.

The chancellor also raised the maximum amount individuals can pay annually into their pensions from $48,000 to $72,000 in an effort to get doctors to agree to work overtime, for the same reasons.

Advertisement

Reeves said Labor would seek to force a vote next week in parliament on the decision which opponents argue allows the wealthiest people to divert unlimited funds into their pensions.

That money can then be passed down without paying inheritance tax which currently stands at 40% on any assets above a threshold of $392,000.

"I think if you talk to anyone in the NHS, they will say doctors leaving the workforce because of pension rules is a big problem," said Hunt, defending the change.

A briefing document from the Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that the changes would boost employment by around 15,000 "by removing some financial disincentives to continuing in employment for those with large pension pots."

The British Medical Association said the number of hospital consultants who had taken early retirement had risen three-fold. For family doctors, the number had quadrupled in the past decade.

"We are heading towards a sort of precipice where huge numbers were going to go unless things changed. So it's welcome that the chancellor's listened to our concerns and has actually taken some decisive action," said the association's pension committee chair Vishal Sharma.