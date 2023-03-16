One person killed in fire at Russian security service building

Police cordon off the street near a fire in the building of the Russian Federal Security Service in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Thursday. Photo by EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed in a fire at a building used by Russia's Federal Security Service in Rostov-on-Don on Thursday. Video on social media showed the fire covering parts of the building and smoke rising into the air. Advertisement

The Russian news agency TASS reported the fire started in a repair workshop of a garage bay where fuel and lubricants were stored, causing an explosion. One person was killed at at least two others were injured.

Regional Gov. Vasily Golubev said two walls collapsed in the fire and nearby residents were evacuated.

Russia's FSB is responsible for counter-intelligence, border security and counter-terrorism.

Rostov-on-Don is the capital of the southern Rostov region bordering on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, where much of the war has taken place.

In #Rostov-on-Don, the building of the #FSB department caught fire. Local residents report hearing "sounds of explosions". pic.twitter.com/PahTxWll3E— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 16, 2023

Ukraine denied any involvement with the fire.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted that the incident was a "manifestation of panic" in Russia. "Ukraine doesn't interfere, but watches with pleasure," he said.