Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 15, 2023 / 11:26 AM

British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia

By Patrick Hilsman
The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has ruled in favor of Ukraine in an ongoing fiscal dispute with Russia over a $3 billion loan that was issued under the government of Victor Yanukovych. The decision means that Russia's conduct toward Ukraine will be considered in future decisions regarding the loan. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has ruled in favor of Ukraine in an ongoing fiscal dispute with Russia over a $3 billion loan that was issued under the government of Victor Yanukovych. The decision means that Russia's conduct toward Ukraine will be considered in future decisions regarding the loan. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

March 15 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has ruled in favor of Ukraine in an ongoing fiscal dispute with Russia.

Russia, via proxy companies in Britain, has tried to compel Ukraine to repay $3 billion in loans via bonds that were issued under the regime of Viktor Yanukovych, without having their conduct toward Ukraine scrutinized.

Advertisement

In December 2013, Yanukovych agreed to a $15 billion loan via Ukrainian securities, which would be placed and purchased by Russia.

Ultimately $3 billion were put onto the Irish stock exchange and purchased by Russia. After Yanukovych fled to Russia in 2014, the Ukrainian government asked to restructure the loan.

RELATED Russian ambassador rejects Pentagon account of Black Sea drone incident

In 2015, the Ukrainian government argued that the debt should be restructured and issued a moratorium on repayment.

Russia intermediaries filed suit in London in 2016, and in 2017, the High Court of London ordered the Ukrainian government to repay the bonds. Ukraine appealed the decision.

Russia argued that a summery judgment should be issued compelling repayment from Ukraine. Ukraine argued that the bonds were issued under duress due to the influence of the Russian government on Yanukovych, as well as due to military threats.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the British Supreme Court tweeted a link to its decision with a short summery explaining "the Supreme Court unanimously holds that the Trustee is not entitled to summery judgement."

Justice William Blair said in the court's judgment Wednesday that "Russia's threats to use force in 2013 should be considered in the context of the real use of force in 2014."

The decision means that Russia's conduct toward Ukraine will now be a factor in deciding the outcome of the repayment.

RELATED Russian strikes kill 4 in Ukraine; military says some missiles intercepted

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry praised the outcome.

"In a great victory for justice and the rule of law, the UK Supreme Court has today held that Ukraine's defense of duress, based on Russia's threats of aggression against Ukraine, should be sent for a full public trail," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Supreme Court has said that Ukraine will succeed unless Russia's pressure is shown to have played no part in Ukraine's decision," the ministry said.

RELATED International Criminal Court prepares war crimes charges against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the outcome a "decisive victory."

"Today Ukraine secured another decisive victory against the aggressor, this time in the UK Supreme Court in the $3 billion bond case. The Court has ruled that Ukraine's defense based on Russia's threats of aggression will have a full public trial. Justice will be ours," Zelensky tweeted.

Advertisement

Read More

Pentagon: Russian jet collides with U.S. drone in international airspace

Latest Headlines

Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
World News // 2 hours ago
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
March 15 (UPI) -- Swiss bank lender Credit Suisse's stock plummeted Wednesday, dragging down European markets after the chairman of the Saudi National Bank said publicly that it would not increase its support.
European Union, Thailand agree to restart trade negotiations
World News // 1 hour ago
European Union, Thailand agree to restart trade negotiations
March 15 (UPI) -- The European Union and Thailand announced on Wednesday they have renewed trade negotiations that could lead to a robust agreement between the alliance and Asia's second-largest economy.
Von der Leyen: EU, U.S. have moved beyond spat over state aid for clean energy
World News // 2 hours ago
Von der Leyen: EU, U.S. have moved beyond spat over state aid for clean energy
March 15 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signaled Wednesday that the European Union and the United States have set aside their differences over their competing economic visions for a clean energy future.
Britain caps energy bills at $3,000 by extending subsidy through June
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain caps energy bills at $3,000 by extending subsidy through June
March 15 (UPI) -- British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced Wednesday a three-month extension of an energy price guarantee that caps the annual gas and electric bill of the typical household at $3,031.
Russian ambassador rejects Pentagon account of Black Sea drone incident
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian ambassador rejects Pentagon account of Black Sea drone incident
March 15 (UPI) -- Russia's ambassador to the United States alleged that a U.S. drone that was downed over the Black Sea was intentionally making its way into Russian territory.
Google Doodle salutes Filipino Adobo
World News // 4 hours ago
Google Doodle salutes Filipino Adobo
March 15 (UPI) -- Wednesday's Google Doodle celebrates the culinary delight of Filipino Adobo.
North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
SEOUL, March 15 (UPI) -- North Korea confirmed the launch of two medium-range ballistic missiles, state media reported Wednesday, warning that its military would "surely annihilate the enemy if they fight it."
Honduran president calls for diplomatic relations with China
World News // 5 hours ago
Honduran president calls for diplomatic relations with China
March 15 (UPI) -- Honduras became the latest country Wednesday to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China as Beijing's campaign to isolate what it considers to be a renegade province chalks up another win.
Pakistani police seeking to arrest ex-PM clash with supporters
World News // 6 hours ago
Pakistani police seeking to arrest ex-PM clash with supporters
March 15 (UPI) -- Pakistani police and supporters of embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed out front of his Islamabad home overnight and into Wednesday morning.
Swiss lender Credit Suisse discovers flaw in financial reporting, stock hits new low
World News // 18 hours ago
Swiss lender Credit Suisse discovers flaw in financial reporting, stock hits new low
March 14 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse released its 2022 annual report on Tuesday in which it described a "material weakness" in its financial reporting that could result in "misstatements of account balances or disclosures."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
Moody's downgrades U.S. banking system to negative
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
Pentagon: Russian jet collides with U.S. drone in international airspace
Pentagon: Russian jet collides with U.S. drone in international airspace
Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim
Ex-New Orleans police officer sentenced to 14 years for sexually assaulting teen rape victim
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement