March 15 (UPI) -- Samsung on Wednesday announced plans to invest $230 billion in a new semiconductor complex in South Korea, as the government seeks to spur development. The complex will be located in Yongin, on the outskirts of Seoul, with investments being made through 2042. South Korea's government has been seeking to expand semiconductor production in light of global shortages. Advertisement

"President Yoon Suk-yeol said, while it's important for a high-tech industry such as semiconductors to grow through a mid-to-longer term plan, we must swiftly push ahead with these plans as if it's a matter of life and death, given the current situation of global competition," Yoon's spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a press briefing.

South Korea's government said the complex will include five facilities as it plans to spend $260 billion specifically for the chip space to develop system semiconductors by 2026, considering "semiconductors as strategic economic support and national security assets."

South Korea is already home to the world's second-biggest memory chip maker, SK Hynix.

"In selecting the new locations, we've taken into consideration the synergy effect that could be seen from existing semiconductor clusters," Lee Chang-yang, South Korea's trade, industry and energy minister, said.

In November 2021, Samsung announced plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in Texas near Austin.

The products will be for applications for areas including 5G, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

The facility, which is expected to create 2,000 high-tech jobs, is expected to be in full operation by 2024.