March 15 (UPI) -- Wednesday's Google Doodle celebrates the culinary delight of Filipino Adobo. The animated artwork shows a boy and girl happily inhaling the smell of marinated meat that can be found in upscale restaurants, as well as Filipino homes all over the world. Advertisement

The word "Google" is spelled out by the images of a wooden fork and ingredients for the sauce such as garlic, a bay leaf, and a bottle of vinegar or soy sauce.

Clicking on the artwork leads to a page filled with links to recipes for the dish.

"Growing up in the U.S., I didn't want my food to be special. I didn't want to feel different. I just wanted to be like everyone else," Anthony Irwin, the artist who created the Doodle, said in a press release.

"Now as an adult, I get to find all of these opportunities to be proud in ways childhood didn't let me feel proud. I can claim Filipino food as a part of my culture and celebrate the connection it creates between my mother's identity and my own," he added.

"I tried to capture that simple childhood joy of leaning in and savoring the kind of food that makes home feel like home. Kain nang mabuti!"

