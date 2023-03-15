Trending
March 15, 2023 / 5:16 AM

Pakistani police seeking to arrest ex-PM clash with supporters

By Darryl Coote
Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, posed for a picture Wednesday with tear gas shells and bullets he said police used in their attempt to arrest him, Photo courtesy of Imran Khan/Twitter
March 15 (UPI) -- Pakistani police and supporters of embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed out front of his Islamabad home overnight and into Wednesday morning as authorities attempt to arrest the opposition leader who faces corruption allegations.

Police have been attempting to arrest Khan, leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, as he has repeatedly skipped out on court appearances concerning allegations that he illegally sold gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his time as prime minister for millions of dollars.

The violence followed Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Khan on Tuesday announcing that another arrest order for Khan had been made.

"On the order of the court, the person who has ran away from the court will be arrested and produced here," the minister tweeted.

Law enforcement including police and the paramilitary Punjab Rangers on Wednesday reached the Zaman Park residence of Khan to execute the court order by firing tear gas to disperse supporters, Pakistani broadcaster Geo News reported.

Khan tweeted video of the alleged assault, showing law enforcement armed with shields firing the chemical weapon.

"My house has been under heavy attack since yesterday afternoon," Khan said in a tweet that accompanied a picture of himself sitting at a table upon which was strew with what appeared to be dozens of tear gas shells and bullets.

He said law enforcement has used tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and live rounds in its assault on his home.

Punjab inspector General Usman Anwar told DawnNewsTV that 54 police officers had been "seriously injured" in the clashes since Tuesday.

"As far as tear gas and water canons are concerned, we are using them so that the arrest warrants can be executed," he said. "The law is the same for everyone."

In a tweet, Khan accused the government of using the arrest as a guise to kill him.

"Clearly 'arrest' claim was mere drama because real intent is to abduct & assassinate," he said. "There is no doubt of their mala fide intent."

Khan was the target of an assassination attempt in November.

Latest Headlines

Swiss lender Credit Suisse discovers flaw in financial reporting, stock hits new low
World News // 12 hours ago
Swiss lender Credit Suisse discovers flaw in financial reporting, stock hits new low
March 14 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse released its 2022 annual report on Tuesday in which it described a "material weakness" in its financial reporting that could result in "misstatements of account balances or disclosures."
Pentagon: Russian jet collides with U.S. drone in international airspace
World News // 15 hours ago
Pentagon: Russian jet collides with U.S. drone in international airspace
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. European Command said Russian fighter jets collided with the rear propeller of an unmanned U.S. military drone on Tuesday in international airspace.
Romanian court rejects bail request from Andrew Tate
World News // 16 hours ago
Romanian court rejects bail request from Andrew Tate
March 14 (UPI) -- Social media influencer Andrew Tate will remain in prison after a Romanian court denied his appeal against a 30-day extension of his detention.
European Commission aims to make renewable energy easier to adopt
World News // 16 hours ago
European Commission aims to make renewable energy easier to adopt
March 14 (UPI) -- Reforms in the European electricity market could open the door to more renewables, leaving consumers less exposed to global market and geopolitical developments, the European Commission proposed Tuesday.
'Downside risks remain' for the global economy, OPEC warns
World News // 18 hours ago
'Downside risks remain' for the global economy, OPEC warns
March 14 (UPI) -- Risks remains, though economists at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries offered a mix assessment on the health of the global economy.
Russian strikes kill 4 in Ukraine; military says some missiles intercepted
World News // 18 hours ago
Russian strikes kill 4 in Ukraine; military says some missiles intercepted
March 14 (UPI) -- A Russian strike damaged six buildings and killed one person in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, two were killed in the city of Kostiantynivka, and one was killed in Kharkiv Oblast, according to officials.
Britain weighing ban on TikTok app on government phones
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain weighing ban on TikTok app on government phones
March 14 (UPI) -- Britain may follow the United States, European Union and Canada in banning TikTok from government phones, according to the country's security minister who is looking into security risks posed by the Chinese-owned app.
Biden to visit Northern Ireland for 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
World News // 21 hours ago
Biden to visit Northern Ireland for 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Northern Ireland next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that ended the three-decade-long "troubles" in which 3,500 people died.
China to re-open visa applications after strict COVID-19 policies
World News // 21 hours ago
China to re-open visa applications after strict COVID-19 policies
March 14 (UPI) -- China on Wednesday will fully open its borders to foreign travelers after imposing strict restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amnesty International: Security forces routinely misuse rubber bullets
World News // 23 hours ago
Amnesty International: Security forces routinely misuse rubber bullets
March 14 (UPI) -- The international trade in rubber bullets and other weapons used by riot police and security forces should be regulated to reduce the number of peaceful protestors being killed and injured, Amnesty International said.
