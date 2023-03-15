Britain caps energy bills at $3,000 by extending subsidy through June

1/2

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced an extension Wednesday of an energy support scheme that will shield domestic consumers' bills from the full impact of a rise in the regulator Ofgem’s Price Cap for the second quarter which is set to rise to $3,973. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday announced a three-month extension of an energy price guarantee that caps the annual gas and electric bill of the typical household at $3,031. Energy Price Guarantee, which had been due to expire this month will now be maintained at the same level in April, May, and June, worth $194 in total for a typical household, the Treasury said in a news release ahead of Hunt's Spring Budget later Wednesday. Advertisement

The extension protects households from the full impact of energy regulator Ofgem's Price Cap for the second quarter which is set to rise to $3,973 next month. But bills will still rise because a $484 rebate spread over the past six months ends this month.

The extension is seen as integral to the focus of Hunt's first budget on mitigating the impact of rising prices and fulfilling Hunt's pledge to halve inflation.

"With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too," Hunt said.

The Treasury said government support had already cut the typical family energy bill by more than $1,576 since October, preventing the average household energy bill from rocketing to $5,186 a year over the winter.

Wednesday's decision came after intense lobbying from campaigners, consumer advocates and charities who had warned more Britons would be pushed into poverty unless the subsidy was extended into the summer.

However, with the wholesale cost of energy expected to fall significantly in the coming months, government help is unlikely to be needed from July onwards, according to analysts.

Opposition Labor's shadow Chief Treasury Secretary Pat McFadden said his party had been calling for some time for the cap on energy prices to be extended for a further few months.

"I'm quite pleased that Labor is setting the agenda. If the government wants to follow our lead, I don't mind that."

The Liberal Democrats criticized Hunt's extension as not going far enough.

"Instead of a sticking plaster for another three months, we need meaningful action now," said the party's Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney.

"The Liberal Democrats are calling on the chancellor to cut energy bills by $603 per household. This would make a significant difference to households and the government can afford to do it; they are choosing not to.

"In three months' time families will once again be facing a cliff edge of unaffordable heating bills."

