March 15, 2023 / 8:09 AM

Russian ambassador rejects Pentagon account of Black Sea drone incident

By Clyde Hughes
Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov in an undated photo. He claimed a Russian fighter did not come in contact with a U.S. drone on Tuesday near the Black Sea. File Photo by Wallace Woon/EPA
March 15 (UPI) -- Russia's ambassador to the United States alleged that a U.S. drone that was downed over the Black Sea was intentionally making its way into Russian territory.

Anatoly Antonov said he was summoned to the U.S. State Department where he told officials that the unmanned American Reaper MQ-9 drone was "moving deliberately and provocatively towards the Russian territory" with its transponders off and said it "violated the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation."

"The Russian fighters scrambled to identify the intruder [and] did not use onboard weapons and did not come into contact with the UAV," he said. "The unacceptable actions of the United States military in the close proximity to our borders are cause for concern."

Antonov said he "categorically rejected" assertions by U.S. military officials who said the incident, the Russian fighters intercepted the drone flying in international airspace, dumped fuel on the drone, flew in front of it in an "unprofessional" manner and then collided with its propeller.

The United States said the contact damaged the Reaper enough that officials decided to crash it into the Black Sea, describing Russia's actions as "reckless" and "unsafe."

Antonov said the United States admits to making similar drone flights "on a daily basis" which he said would be used to gather intelligence that would be used by Ukrainian forces as the two sides are at war.

"We are well aware of the missions such reconnaissance and strike drones are used for," he said.

Antonov added that Moscow perceives "any actions involving the use of American weapons and military equipment" in Ukraine as "openly hostile."

"We believe it is important that the lines of communication should remain open," Antonov said. "Russia does not seek confrontation and stands for pragmatic cooperation in the interests of the peoples of our countries."

The conflict came as the British Royal Air Force said British and German Typhoon fighter jets operating from Ämari Air Base in Estonia intercepted a Russian Ilyushin Il-78 Midas aerial refueling tanker aircraft that was flying close to Estonian airspace on Tuesday.

The Brits and Germans were flying on a joint patrol mission on behalf of NATO when the interception occurred.

"Any aircraft that are not communicating with Air Traffic Control or on a recognized flight plan will be intercepted by us tonsure we know who they are and maintain flight safety for all airspace users," the Royal Air Force said in a statement.

