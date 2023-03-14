Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 14, 2023 / 4:53 PM

Swiss lender Credit Suisse discovers flaw in financial reporting, stock hits new low

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Credit Suisse released its 2022 annual report on Tuesday in which it described a “material weakness” in its financial reporting that could result in “misstatements of account balances or disclosures.” File photo by Ennia Leanza/EPA
Credit Suisse released its 2022 annual report on Tuesday in which it described a “material weakness” in its financial reporting that could result in “misstatements of account balances or disclosures.” File photo by Ennia Leanza/EPA

March 14 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse released its 2022 annual report on Tuesday in which it described a "material weakness" in its financial reporting that could result in "misstatements of account balances or disclosures."

The Swiss lender said these misstatements could affect its 2021 annual repor,t as well. Credit Suisse was scheduled to release the annual report on Thursday but was delayed due to a call from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, CNBC reports.

Advertisement

"As a consequence, the statutory auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers AG (PwC) has noted that Credit Suisse AG did not design and maintain an effective risk assessment process to identify and analyze the risk of material misstatements in its financial statements within this system," Credit Suisse's report reads.

The bank reports "significantly higher withdrawals of cash deposits" combined with more non-renewals of maturing deposits early in the fourth quarter of 2022. It said this stabilized by the end of the quarter but had not completely reversed. It confirmed an earlier report that it suffered an $8 billion annual net loss in 2022.

RELATED Interest rate, liquidity risk caused SVB, Signature Bank to fail so fast

CNN writes that 2022 was the bank's "worst annual performance since the global financial crisis," in 2007 to 2009. Because of this, the company reduced its employee bonuses by half and did not give bonuses to its executives.

Advertisement

In October, Credit Suisse paid down its debts with a $3 billion debt buyback in an effort to demonstrate stability to its client base. Shares in the company rebounded following the move, but the business remained in flux under an aggressive restructuring. About 9,000 jobs are planned to be cut by 2025 as the company shifts its focus to wealth management, according to CNN.

Shares of Credit Suisse fell to an all-time low of $2.47 midday on Tuesday before closing down 1.18% at $2.51.

RELATED 'Downside risks remain' for the global economy, OPEC warns

RELATED U.S. monthly inflation moderates to 0.4% ahead of next Fed rate decision

Latest Headlines

Pentagon: Russian jet collides with U.S. drone in international airspace
World News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon: Russian jet collides with U.S. drone in international airspace
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. European Command said Russian fighter jets collided with the rear propeller of an unmanned U.S. military drone on Tuesday in international airspace.
Romanian court rejects bail request from Andrew Tate
World News // 4 hours ago
Romanian court rejects bail request from Andrew Tate
March 14 (UPI) -- Social media influencer Andrew Tate will remain in prison after a Romanian court denied his appeal against a 30-day extension of his detention.
European Commission aims to make renewable energy easier to adopt
World News // 4 hours ago
European Commission aims to make renewable energy easier to adopt
March 14 (UPI) -- Reforms in the European electricity market could open the door to more renewables, leaving consumers less exposed to global market and geopolitical developments, the European Commission proposed Tuesday.
'Downside risks remain' for the global economy, OPEC warns
World News // 5 hours ago
'Downside risks remain' for the global economy, OPEC warns
March 14 (UPI) -- Risks remains, though economists at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries offered a mix assessment on the health of the global economy.
Russian strikes kill 4 in Ukraine; military says some missiles intercepted
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian strikes kill 4 in Ukraine; military says some missiles intercepted
March 14 (UPI) -- A Russian strike damaged six buildings and killed one person in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, two were killed in the city of Kostiantynivka, and one was killed in Kharkiv Oblast, according to officials.
Britain weighing ban on TikTok app on government phones
World News // 8 hours ago
Britain weighing ban on TikTok app on government phones
March 14 (UPI) -- Britain may follow the United States, European Union and Canada in banning TikTok from government phones, according to the country's security minister who is looking into security risks posed by the Chinese-owned app.
Biden to visit Northern Ireland for 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
World News // 9 hours ago
Biden to visit Northern Ireland for 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Northern Ireland next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that ended the three-decade-long "troubles" in which 3,500 people died.
China to re-open visa applications after strict COVID-19 policies
World News // 9 hours ago
China to re-open visa applications after strict COVID-19 policies
March 14 (UPI) -- China on Wednesday will fully open its borders to foreign travelers after imposing strict restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amnesty International: Security forces routinely misuse rubber bullets
World News // 11 hours ago
Amnesty International: Security forces routinely misuse rubber bullets
March 14 (UPI) -- The international trade in rubber bullets and other weapons used by riot police and security forces should be regulated to reduce the number of peaceful protestors being killed and injured, Amnesty International said.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
World News // 13 hours ago
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
SEOUL, March 14 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Tuesday morning, Seoul's military said, one day after the United States and South Korea kicked off their largest joint military exercise in years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement