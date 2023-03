Worshippers wearing face masks pray at Kanda Myojin shrine on the first business day of the new year in Tokyo on January 4. Many continued to wear their masks Monday despite loosening restrictions. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Many Japanese residents took a cautious approach on Monday to the government easing COVID-19 restrictions, choosing the keep wearing masks on the morning commute and in many public spaces. Monday marked the first day of relaxed mask-wearing guidelines. Advertisement

While Japan never legally ordered mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government urged the practice indoors during the virus' surge while signaling it was safer to go without protection outside.

The vast majority of Japanese residents, though, wore the mask regularly, inside and out.

The Japanese government allowed the option for businesses to require their customers to wear masks.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appeared at work without his mask Monday morning, marking the first time he did so since being elevated to the position.

"I think there will be more occasions where I do not wear a mask," he said.

He said residents should continue wearing masks while visiting nursing homes and other places with people at a high risk of developing COVID-19.