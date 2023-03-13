Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 13, 2023 / 2:46 PM

Iran says it has pardoned 20,000 in wake of protests over oppression, treatment of women

By Joe Fisher
In September in Tehran, protesters clashed with police during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini. File Photo by STR/EPA-EFE
In September in Tehran, protesters clashed with police during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini. File Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- Iran claims to have pardoned more than 22,000 people who were arrested during nationwide protests last fall.

Chief Justice of Iran Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi said in a statement Monday that 22,628 people who were arrested during demonstrations protesting the treatment of women have been pardoned, Independent reports. He said none of those protesters were arrested for theft or violent crimes.

Advertisement

Mohseni Ejehi added that 82,656 prisoners were pardoned overall.

The protests erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman who was died while in police custody in Tehran on Sept. 16. Women led the charge, many removing their hijabs as a symbol of rejecting Iran's oppressive government.

RELATED Iran, Saudi Arabia announce normalization of diplomatic relations, Yemen undecided

Monday's figures from Iran are the closest to an official acknowledgment of how broad the arrests of protesters were.

Iran was condemned across the globe for responding violently to the demonstrations. The United States, Britain and the European Union sanctioned Iran in response to its handling of the protests, freezing assets, restricting travel, and banning some exports from Iran.

Human Rights Activists in Iran estimates that 530 protesters were killed, according to Sky News. The organization accused Iran of using similar tactics as it did during the civil uprising in 2019 that resulted in more than 300 deaths.

Advertisement

"From day one there was no transparent accounting of who was arrested and imprisoned -- before or after the mass protests these past months -- which is why there's no way to verify how many are being released now," Jasmin Ramsey, the deputy director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, said according to the Independent.

Sky News suggests Iran waited to share details about the arrests because of the instability of its theocracy. The release of arrest numbers indicates the government now feels more secure about acknowledging the scale of civil unrest, the news agency said.

RELATED On Int'l Women's Day, U.S. targets Iran with sanctions

Read More

U.S. targets Iran with slew of new sanctions over drones, evasion network

Latest Headlines

Strike action forces Berlin airport to cancel almost 200 flights
World News // 6 hours ago
Strike action forces Berlin airport to cancel almost 200 flights
March 13 (UPI) -- Berlin airport was forced to cancel up to 200 flights affecting about 27,000 passengers Monday after security staff walked out in a dispute over pay.
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
World News // 6 hours ago
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
March 13 (UPI) -- In a defiant speech to open his third term, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to build his military and move toward "reunification" with Taiwan after decades of tensions with the United States over the small island.
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
March 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces have killed more than 1,100 Russian troops and wounded 1,500 in the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut in recent days, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.
Japan loosens COVID-19 rules, but many keep masking
World News // 7 hours ago
Japan loosens COVID-19 rules, but many keep masking
March 13 (UPI) -- Many Japanese residents took a cautious approach on Monday to the government easing COVID-19 restrictions, choosing the keep wearing masks on the morning commute and in many public spaces.
HSBC buys British arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
World News // 9 hours ago
HSBC buys British arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
March 13 (UPI) -- The $9.7 billion British subsidiary of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank has been sold to HSBC heading off a crisis in the country's tech sector, British regulators announced Monday.
Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition
World News // 10 hours ago
Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition
March 13 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain will increase defense spending by $6 billion over the next two years to better respond to threats posed by Russia and China.
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
SEOUL, March 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine, state media reported Monday, in an apparent warning as the United States and South Korea began large-scale joint military drills.
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
World News // 12 hours ago
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
March 13 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were missing in the central Mediterranean Sea after a boat traveling from Libya over the weekend capsized in bad weather, several organizations said.
Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'
World News // 22 hours ago
Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'
March 12 (UPI) -- North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping's re-election for a third term.
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
World News // 23 hours ago
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
March 12 (UPI) -- German officials have announced that women will be officially allowed to swim topless in Berlin pools after a complaint had been filed for discrimination.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement