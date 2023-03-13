Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 13, 2023 / 7:25 PM

Volkswagen to build new electric vehicle battery factory in Canada

By Joe Fisher
Volkswagen has chosen Canada for the site of its new electric vehicle battery factory, its first in North America. File photo by Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE
Volkswagen has chosen Canada for the site of its new electric vehicle battery factory, its first in North America. File photo by Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- Volkswagen has chosen Canada for the site of its new electric vehicle battery factory, its first in North America.

Volkswagen Group announced the decision to set up its PowerCo battery cell factory in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada, in a press release on Monday. Production is slated to begin at the factory starting in 2027.

Advertisement

The battery cell factory in Canada adds to Volkswagen Group's footprint in North America, following the announcement earlier this month that subsidiary Scout Motors will build a $2 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plant in South Carolina.

"Our [factory] in Canada sends a strong message: PowerCo is on track to become a global battery player," Thomas Schmall, chairman of PowerCo's supervisory board, said in a statement. "With the expansion to North America, we will enter a key market for e-mobility and battery cell production, driving forward our global battery strategy at full speed."

RELATED Tesla announces new $3.6B investment in Nevada Gigafactory

Volkswagen said Canada "offers ideal conditions" with access to local raw materials and clean energy.

The company plans to develop 25 new battery-powered electric vehicles by the end of the decade. It also intends to increase production at its Chattanooga, Tenn., plant and upgrade its facilities in Puebla and Silao, Mexico, to produce electric vehicles and components at those sites.

Advertisement

"Today's announcement by Volkswagen is a true testament to our highly skilled workforce and Canada's strong and growing battery ecosystem," Francois Phillippe Champagne, Canada's minister of innovation, said in a statement.

RELATED Lithium ion batteries going cobalt-free; nickel next on the chopping block

"VW's decision to establish its first overseas [factory] in Canada speaks to our country's competitiveness when it comes to attracting major investments," he said. "It is also a vote of confidence in Canada as the green supplier of choice to the world."

RELATED Tesla wins German approval for Berlin-Brandenberg gigafactory

Latest Headlines

Russia extends Black Sea grain agreement by 60 days
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia extends Black Sea grain agreement by 60 days
March 13 (UPI) -- Russia announced Monday that it will extend the Black Sea Initiative, allowing grain exports to pass through the Black Sea for an additional 60 days.
Iran says it has pardoned 20,000 in wake of protests over oppression, treatment of women
World News // 5 hours ago
Iran says it has pardoned 20,000 in wake of protests over oppression, treatment of women
March 13 (UPI) -- Iran claims to have pardoned more than 22,000 people who were arrested during nationwide protests last fall.
Strike action forces Berlin airport to cancel almost 200 flights
World News // 10 hours ago
Strike action forces Berlin airport to cancel almost 200 flights
March 13 (UPI) -- Berlin airport was forced to cancel up to 200 flights affecting about 27,000 passengers Monday after security staff walked out in a dispute over pay.
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
World News // 11 hours ago
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
March 13 (UPI) -- In a defiant speech to open his third term, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to build his military and move toward "reunification" with Taiwan after decades of tensions with the United States over the small island.
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
World News // 11 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
March 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces have killed more than 1,100 Russian troops and wounded 1,500 in the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut in recent days, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.
Japan loosens COVID-19 rules, but many keep masking
World News // 11 hours ago
Japan loosens COVID-19 rules, but many keep masking
March 13 (UPI) -- Many Japanese residents took a cautious approach on Monday to the government easing COVID-19 restrictions, choosing the keep wearing masks on the morning commute and in many public spaces.
HSBC buys British arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
World News // 13 hours ago
HSBC buys British arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
March 13 (UPI) -- The $9.7 billion British subsidiary of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank has been sold to HSBC heading off a crisis in the country's tech sector, British regulators announced Monday.
Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition
World News // 15 hours ago
Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition
March 13 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain will increase defense spending by $6 billion over the next two years to better respond to threats posed by Russia and China.
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
World News // 16 hours ago
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
SEOUL, March 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine, state media reported Monday, in an apparent warning as the United States and South Korea began large-scale joint military drills.
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
World News // 16 hours ago
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
March 13 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were missing in the central Mediterranean Sea after a boat traveling from Libya over the weekend capsized in bad weather, several organizations said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
Biden says deposits safe, management will be fired after bank closures
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement