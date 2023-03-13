2 dead, 9 injured after pickup hits pedestrians in Quebec

March 13 (UPI) -- A pickup truck drove into pedestrians in the Canadian province of Quebec on Monday afternoon, sending 12 people to the hospital, including two who died, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. in the town of Amqui, home to some 6,000 people located about 400 miles northeast of Montreal.

Advertisement

The driver, identified as a 38-year-old man, hit two groups of pedestrians before fleeing the scene, but later turned himself into police, CBC News reported, citing the provincial police service Surete du Quebec.

Sgt. Helen Saint-Pierre confirmed the death toll to local Journal Le Soir, stating two men, one in their 70s and the other in their 60s, had died. Two others were seriously injured, Saint-Pierre said.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.

"My heart is with the people of Amqui, Quebec today," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. "As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I'm keeping everyone affected in my thoughts."

Advertisement

"And to the first responders: Thank you for acting quickly, courageously and professionally."

Francois Bonnardel, Quebec's public security minister, said he will be in Amqui Tuesday morning with Quebec National Assembly members Pascal Berube and Maite Blanchette Vezina.

"What a tragedy," Vezina tweeted. "What an unimaginable tragedy.