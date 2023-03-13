Advertisement
World News
March 13, 2023 / 8:50 AM

Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term

By A.L. Lee
1/3
Chinese President Xi Jinping gave the opening address Monday during the closing ceremony of the National People's Congress. Photo by Mark R. Cristino / EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping gave the opening address Monday during the closing ceremony of the National People's Congress. Photo by Mark R. Cristino / EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- In a defiant speech to open his third term, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to strengthen his military and take steps toward "reunification" with Taiwan after decades of tensions with the United States over the sovereignty of the small island.

Xi gave the address Monday during the closing ceremony of the National People's Congress as he said that China must "build the People's Liberation Army into a great wall of steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security, and development interests."

Advertisement

"China should work to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, promote industrial transformation," he said, outlining his plans after being re-elected to a third five-year term which makes him China's longest-serving ruler.

Xi's speech also lashed out at "bullying foreign powers" that were working to stifle the Chinese economy and exert more influence throughout Asia.

Advertisement

"The Chinese people have become the masters of their own destiny," he said, referring to "reunifying" with Taiwan. "The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process."

The tough talk comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was planning to meet with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in California next month, and as U.S. relations with Beijing have reached a boiling point following several weeks of increased tensions.

A week ago, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang suggested an inevitable conflict would develop between the world's two biggest superpowers unless Washington changed its stance toward China. The issue of Taiwan remained key to resolving the deepening rift, while U.S. military support of the democratic territory had become the No. 1 threat to China's security in the region, Qin noted.

RELATED China's President Xi Jinping re-elected to third five-year term

In his speech Monday, the 69-year-old Xi echoed that stance while also calling for the expansion and modernization of the country's military.

"It is necessary to ... enhance the ability to maintain national security," Xi said after thanking the loyalist body for reappointing him.

"This is my third time assuming the lofty position as president. The trust of the people is the biggest driving force for me to move forward, and also a heavy responsibility on my shoulders," he said.

Advertisement

Beijing views Taiwan, which was occupied by China in the 1940s, as a wayward province that it has vowed to retake by force, if necessary. Under Xi's rule, China has increasingly raised the stakes by exerting more sanctions and military pressure on the self-governing island of 23 million people.

"We must... actively promote peaceful development of cross-strait relations, firmly oppose interference of external forces and Taiwan's separatist activities, and resolutely advance the process of national reunification," Xi said as thousands inside the Great Hall of the People erupted in applause. "Security is the foundation for development, stability is the prerequisite for prosperity."

Tensions over Taiwan reached a boiling point in February when China sent 18 warplanes and four naval vessels to surround the small island after the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps held joint exercises in the South China Sea.

Last August, then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., infuriated Beijing when she visited Taipei, a move that led Xi to order large-scale military exercises in the waters and airspace around the island in response.

U.S. President Joe Biden has also aggravated Beijing by saying that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, an assertion he has made several times so far throughout his administration.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Beijing officials emphasized an urgent need to boost the Chinese military budget to "fulfill its responsibility as a major country."

The call was notable as it came in the days after Biden ordered the U.S. military to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon after it drifted across the country for several days.

China's annual military budget in 2023 was estimated to grow by more than 7% to roughly the equivalent of $224 billion.

Previously, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Beijing against sending weapons to Russia amid speculation that China was preparing to help Russia militarily in Ukraine.

China has so far remained on the sidelines of the war after signing a "no limits" partnership agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin weeks before the invasion began.

Administration officials have continued to express hope for improved diplomacy although several Congressional panels were continuing to investigate the growing threat to U.S. interests posed by China and Russia.

Read More

Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state' Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia

Latest Headlines

Strike action forces Berlin airport to cancel almost 200 flights
World News // 3 minutes ago
Strike action forces Berlin airport to cancel almost 200 flights
March 13 (UPI) -- Berlin airport was forced to cancel up to 200 flights affecting about 27,000 passengers Monday after security staff walked out in a dispute over pay.
Zelensky claims 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut
World News // 1 hour ago
Zelensky claims 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut
March 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces have killed more than 1,100 Russian troops and wounded 1,500 in the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut in recent days, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Monday.
Japan loosens COVID-19 rules, but many keep masking
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan loosens COVID-19 rules, but many keep masking
March 13 (UPI) -- Many Japanese residents took a cautious approach on Monday to the government easing COVID-19 restrictions, choosing the keep wearing masks on the morning commute and in many public spaces.
HSBC buys British arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
World News // 3 hours ago
HSBC buys British arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
March 13 (UPI) -- The $9.7 billion British subsidiary of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank has been sold to HSBC heading off a crisis in the country's tech sector, British regulators announced Monday.
Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition
March 13 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain will increase defense spending by $6 billion over the next two years to better respond to threats posed by Russia and China.
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
SEOUL, March 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine, state media reported Monday, in an apparent warning as the United States and South Korea began large-scale joint military drills.
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
World News // 6 hours ago
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
March 13 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were missing in the central Mediterranean Sea after a boat traveling from Libya over the weekend capsized in bad weather, several organizations said.
Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'
World News // 16 hours ago
Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'
March 12 (UPI) -- North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping's re-election for a third term.
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
World News // 17 hours ago
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
March 12 (UPI) -- German officials have announced that women will be officially allowed to swim topless in Berlin pools after a complaint had been filed for discrimination.
Hundreds of thousands protest judicial reforms in Israel
World News // 19 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands protest judicial reforms in Israel
March 12 (UPI) -- Judicial reforms backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seeing a forceful blowback by protesters and political opponents in the streets of Israel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement