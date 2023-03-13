Advertisement
March 13, 2023 / 9:31 AM

Strike action forces Berlin airport to cancel almost 200 flights

By Paul Godfrey
Workers at Berlin Brandenburg Airport were on strike Monday, forcing the airport to cancel nearly 200 flights. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE
March 13 (UPI) -- Berlin airport was forced to cancel up to 200 flights affecting about 27,000 passengers Monday after security staff walked out in a dispute over pay.

Departures were most badly affected with 131 cancellations compared with 52 arrivals, data from Flight Aware showed. Some routes were also worse hit than others with all departures to Newark Liberty, London Gatwick, Singapore Changi and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airports canceled, among others.

"Due to the warning strike by employees at the aviation security controls, no commercial departures will take place at Berlin Brandenburg Airport today. Incoming flights may also be affected," read a statement from Berlin Airport posted on the city's official website.

"The extent to which arriving flights are also affected depends on the airlines," according to the spokesperson.

Passengers, who were warned of longer waiting times and flight cancellations, were advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.

The strike involving about 300 members of the United Services Union, or Ver.di, began at 3:30 a.m and is expected to go on until midnight with a rally planned for outside the terminal on Willy-Brandt-Platz.

Security staff at Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports were also set to take part in the industrial action.

The union said its members had been forced to take strike action because they had been unable to reach an agreement with employers over the rates of pay aviation security workers should receive for working unsocial hours.

Negotiations with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies have been ongoing for years, according to the union.

Hamburg Airport, which reported its terminals as being very quiet, said all departures and half of arrivals had been canceled and security check lines would remain closed all day. It also warned there would be no check-in Monday evening for Tuesday flights.

It said airlines had given passengers plenty of notice of cancellations and delays enabling them to avoid traveling to the airport unnecessarily.

However, it cautioned passengers to double-check with their airline before setting out for the airport.

Berlin airport was hit by strikes in January that saw a day-long suspension of flight operations that forced the cancellation of 300 take-offs and landings affecting some 35,000 passengers.

Ver.di strike action last month forced Lufthansa Group to cancel around 1,300 flights in and out of Frankfurt and Munich. The industrial action also affected airports in Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hanover and Bremen.

Latest Headlines

Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
World News // 56 minutes ago
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
March 13 (UPI) -- In a defiant speech to open his third term, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to build his military and move toward "reunification" with Taiwan after decades of tensions with the United States over the small island.
Zelensky claims 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut
World News // 1 hour ago
Zelensky claims 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut
March 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces have killed more than 1,100 Russian troops and wounded 1,500 in the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut in recent days, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Monday.
Japan loosens COVID-19 rules, but many keep masking
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan loosens COVID-19 rules, but many keep masking
March 13 (UPI) -- Many Japanese residents took a cautious approach on Monday to the government easing COVID-19 restrictions, choosing the keep wearing masks on the morning commute and in many public spaces.
HSBC buys British arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
World News // 3 hours ago
HSBC buys British arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
March 13 (UPI) -- The $9.7 billion British subsidiary of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank has been sold to HSBC heading off a crisis in the country's tech sector, British regulators announced Monday.
Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition
March 13 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain will increase defense spending by $6 billion over the next two years to better respond to threats posed by Russia and China.
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
SEOUL, March 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine, state media reported Monday, in an apparent warning as the United States and South Korea began large-scale joint military drills.
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
World News // 6 hours ago
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
March 13 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were missing in the central Mediterranean Sea after a boat traveling from Libya over the weekend capsized in bad weather, several organizations said.
Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'
World News // 16 hours ago
Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'
March 12 (UPI) -- North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping's re-election for a third term.
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
World News // 17 hours ago
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
March 12 (UPI) -- German officials have announced that women will be officially allowed to swim topless in Berlin pools after a complaint had been filed for discrimination.
Hundreds of thousands protest judicial reforms in Israel
World News // 20 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands protest judicial reforms in Israel
March 12 (UPI) -- Judicial reforms backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seeing a forceful blowback by protesters and political opponents in the streets of Israel.
