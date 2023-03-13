Advertisement
World News
March 13, 2023 / 5:07 AM

Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition

By Darryl Coote
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Sunday that Britain will invest an additional $6 billion in defense spending. Photo by Simon Walker/No. 10 Downing Street/UPI
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Sunday that Britain will invest an additional $6 billion in defense spending. Photo by Simon Walker/No. 10 Downing Street/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain will increase defense spending by $6 billion over the next two years to better respond to threats posed by Russia and China.

The announcement was made Sunday ahead of AUKUS security talks between Sunak, U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego, Calif., on Monday.

Advertisement

Founded in September 2021, the AUKUS three-country defense partnership aims to arm Australia with nuclear-powered submarine technology in order to preserve the international order in the Indo-Pacific amid growing aggression in the region from China.

On Monday, the three nations are expected to discuss the next phase of the pact, and Sunak said Sunday that the new funds, which follow a nearly $30 billion defense investment in 2020, will go toward replenishing and bolstering ammunition stocks, modernizing Britain's nuclear enterprise and paying for the next step of the AUKUS nuclear program.

Advertisement

Sunak also said he seeks to increase Britain's defense spending to 2.5% gross domestic product and will review the plan again in 2025. Britain will also lead dialogue of future posture and burden sharing at the defensive military alliance NATO Summit this summer.

RELATED British PM Rishi Sunak in Paris to try to get deal to stop migrant boats

"As the world becomes more volatile and competition between states becomes more intense the UK must be ready to stand our ground," Sunak said in a statement. "By investing in our armed forces for the long-term, we will be ready for the challenges of today and the future."

"As I will discuss with our American and Australian allies in the U.S. today, the UK will remain a leading contributor to NATO and reliable international partner, standing up for our values from Ukraine to the South China Seas."

The increase in funds was confirmed in the 2023 Integrated Review Refresh, which was commissioned in response to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and China's growing competition in Asia but also the world.

RELATED Ukraine officials deny Kyiv's involvement in Nord Stream attack

Read More

British economy delivers surprise January growth spike, but remains weak overall

Latest Headlines

North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
SEOUL, March 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine, state media reported Monday, in an apparent warning as the United States and South Korea began large-scale joint military drills.
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
World News // 1 hour ago
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
March 13 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were missing in the central Mediterranean Sea after a boat traveling from Libya over the weekend capsized in bad weather, several organizations said.
Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'
World News // 12 hours ago
Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'
March 12 (UPI) -- North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping's re-election for a third term.
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
World News // 13 hours ago
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
March 12 (UPI) -- German officials have announced that women will be officially allowed to swim topless in Berlin pools after a complaint had been filed for discrimination.
Hundreds of thousands protest judicial reforms in Israel
World News // 15 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands protest judicial reforms in Israel
March 12 (UPI) -- Judicial reforms backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seeing a forceful blowback by protesters and political opponents in the streets of Israel.
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
World News // 16 hours ago
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
March 12 (UPI) -- Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has blasted Ukrainian officials for ordering a Russian-aligned church to leave a Kyiv monastery.
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
March 12 (UPI) -- Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, has hit back after analysts asserted she had confirmed Kremlin infighting.
Pope Francis takes stance against gender ideologies that 'blur differences' between men, women
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis takes stance against gender ideologies that 'blur differences' between men, women
March 11 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has taken a strong stance against gender ideologies that he said "blur differences" between men and women.
Close Xi ally Li Qiang appointed China's premier, will steer economic policy
World News // 1 day ago
Close Xi ally Li Qiang appointed China's premier, will steer economic policy
March 11 (UPI) -- The Chinese People's Congress, in a move that was long expected, on Saturday selected former Shanghai party committee secretary Li Qiang as premier, the nation's second-highest office holder.
Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews ash cloud
World News // 1 day ago
Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews ash cloud
March 11 (UPI) -- Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupted on Saturday, spewing an ash cloud for miles and producing an observable lava flow, disaster officials said. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement