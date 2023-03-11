Advertisement
World News
March 11, 2023 / 10:03 AM

BBC pulls soccer programming as hosts protest suspension of Gary Lineker

By Don Jacobson
BBC soccer show host and former England star Gary Lineker was suspended for comparing the government's language on illegal migrants to that of Nazi Germany. File Photo by Axel Heimken/EPA
BBC soccer show host and former England star Gary Lineker was suspended for comparing the government's language on illegal migrants to that of Nazi Germany. File Photo by Axel Heimken/EPA

March 11 (UPI) -- The British Broadcasting Corporation was forced to pull some of its most popular soccer programming off the air Saturday amid a boycott over a move to suspend host Gary Lineker from his duties.

The BBC announced Friday that Lineker, a former England soccer star and lead Match of the Day broadcasting voice, would "step back from presenting" until the two parties could reach on agreement on his use of social media.

The broadcaster earlier this week asserted Lineker broke its impartiality rules by posting a since-deleted tweet in which he compared language used by British Home Secretary Suella Braverman in detailing her plans to remove illegal migrants arriving in small boats to "that used by Germany in the '30s."

The post had drawn fierce criticism from Conservative Party government ministers, members of Parliament and commentators who called Lineker's references to Nazi-era Germany "disgusting and vile" and demanded his removal from his post on the BBC's flagship soccer show.

RELATED Britain unveils new asylum laws to tackle its small boat crisis

The crisis escalated on Friday when his subsequent suspension prompted other Match Of The Day commentators, including fellow presenters Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, to announce they would boycott their own broadcasting duties for Saturday's Premier League coverage.

As a result, the soccer shows Football Focus and Final Score were pulled from the BBC's schedule while Match of the Day aired without presenters as a meltdown over the suspension spread.

"The BBC will only be able to bring limited sport programming this weekend and our schedules will be updated to reflect that," the broadcaster said in a statement issued to The Guardian. "We are sorry for these changes which we recognize will be disappointing for BBC sport fans.

RELATED 15 arrested outside British hotel after riot over asylum seekers

"We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon."

Critics of the suspension said the broadcaster had caved in to political pressure with the decision and damaged its reputation for impartiality.

Liberal Democrat Party leader Ed Davey called on BBC chairman Richard Sharp to resign over the incident.

"The [Match of the Day] saga has shown failure at the top of the BBC and the need to urgently protect its independence," he tweeted. "We need leadership that can uphold British values and withstand Conservative attacks. Under Richard Sharp's leadership this hasn't been the case. He must resign."

At least 4 dead in English Channel crossing, 43 rescued

3 Hong Kong activists sentenced for refusing to collaborate with protest crackdown
World News // 28 minutes ago
3 Hong Kong activists sentenced for refusing to collaborate with protest crackdown
March 11 (UPI) -- Three Hong Kong activists on Saturday were sentenced to 4 1/2 months in jail for refusing to cooperate with police during a probe of their now-disbanded protest organization.
King Charles III bestows title of Duke of Edinburgh on Prince Edward
World News // 14 hours ago
King Charles III bestows title of Duke of Edinburgh on Prince Edward
March 10 (UPI) -- King Charles III has granted his brother Prince Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh. The position was held by Charles' father Prince Philip prior to his death in 2021.
Iran, Saudi Arabia announce normalization of diplomatic relations, Yemen undecided
World News // 21 hours ago
Iran, Saudi Arabia announce normalization of diplomatic relations, Yemen undecided
March 10 (UPI) -- Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume relations between the two countries in a deal brokered by China on Friday.
EU offers bloc-wide provision to improve energy efficiency
World News // 22 hours ago
EU offers bloc-wide provision to improve energy efficiency
March 10 (UPI) -- Members of the European Union on Friday agreed on provisions to trim bloc-wide energy consumption by more than 10% by 2030, a measure that supports net-zero climate ambitions and energy security.
Georgia parliament formally rejects 'foreign agent' bill
World News // 23 hours ago
Georgia parliament formally rejects 'foreign agent' bill
March 10 (UPI) -- Georgia's parliament formally rejected a bill that could have labeled many in the media and opposition groups as "foreign agents" on Friday.
Eight, including suspect, killed in shooting at German Jehovah's Witness church
World News // 1 day ago
Eight, including suspect, killed in shooting at German Jehovah's Witness church
March 10 (UPI) -- German police identified the suspect of a mass shooting at a Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg on Thursday as a former member of the congregation who left 18 months ago over "ill feelings."
British economy delivers surprise January growth spike, but remains weak overall
World News // 1 day ago
British economy delivers surprise January growth spike, but remains weak overall
March 10 (UPI) -- Britain's economy rebounded unexpectedly in January, growing by 0.3% after shrinking by a half percent in December, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
As farms close, calls grow for dog meat ban in South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
As farms close, calls grow for dog meat ban in South Korea
ASAN, South Korea, March 10 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 dogs and puppies destined for slaughter in the dog meat trade at a South Korean farm instead found themselves freed by a team of rescue workers this week.
British PM Rishi Sunak in Paris to try to get deal to stop migrant boats
World News // 1 day ago
British PM Rishi Sunak in Paris to try to get deal to stop migrant boats
March 10 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Paris on Friday to try to persuade French President Emmanuel Macron to do more to stop the small boats that are bringing tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Britain.
Australia pledges to provide special protection to Hindu temples after vandalism
World News // 1 day ago
Australia pledges to provide special protection to Hindu temples after vandalism
March 10 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised to give special protection to Hindu temples there after a rash of attacks in January.
