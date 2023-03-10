Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 10, 2023 / 10:22 AM

Eight, including suspect, killed in shooting at German Jehovah's Witness church

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
People lay flowers and candles outside the crime scene a day after a deadly shooting in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE
People lay flowers and candles outside the crime scene a day after a deadly shooting in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- German police said in a press conference Friday that eight people were killed in a mass shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg on Thursday.

Police said among the dead were four men, two women and the unborn baby of a pregnant woman. The mother who had carried the child for about seven months survived the shooting. Authorities confirmed that all were German citizens but were not related to the shooter.

Advertisement

Police said the suspect, who they identified as Philipp F, took his own life once officers entered the building, running up a flight of steps to another floor from where the shooting took place.

The 35-year-old suspect was a former member of the congregation who left 18 months ago over "ill feelings" but had no prior criminal record, police said.

RELATED 17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead

Authorities said they received an anonymous letter stating that the suspect was suffering from a mental illness and should not be allowed to have a weapon. However, they followed up on the letter by making direct contact with the suspect in February and determined that he had not broken any laws.

The suspect fired about 100 rounds during the rampage, including 10 shots he fired into a car with a woman inside. The woman escaped and contacted law enforcement, police said.

Advertisement

Authorities said during a second search of the suspect's apartment, they discovered 15 magazines, 200 rounds of ammunition, laptops and smartphones.

RELATED Thousands of Mich. St. students petition to delay return to in-person classes

Jehovah's Witness confirmed to UPI that the church where the shooting took place was one of its Kingdom Halls.

"We are deeply saddened by the deadly attack on our fellow worshippers," David Semonian, spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses, said. "The congregation elders in the local area are providing pastoral care for those affected by this event."

Police said there was "no confirmed information on the motive for the crime" and discouraged the sharing of unconfirmed theories.

RELATED Police search for 3 men after shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former mayor of Hamburg, expressed his condolences on social media.

"Several members of a Jehovah's community fell victim to a brutal act of violence last night. My thoughts are with them and their loved ones," Scholz said.

Latest Headlines

British economy delivers surprise January growth spike, but remains weak overall
World News // 1 hour ago
British economy delivers surprise January growth spike, but remains weak overall
March 10 (UPI) -- Britain's economy rebounded unexpectedly in January, growing by 0.3% after shrinking by a half percent in December, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
As farms close, calls grow for dog meat ban in South Korea
World News // 1 hour ago
As farms close, calls grow for dog meat ban in South Korea
ASAN, South Korea, March 10 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 dogs and puppies destined for slaughter in the dog meat trade at a South Korean farm instead found themselves freed by a team of rescue workers this week.
British PM Rishi Sunak in Paris to try to get deal to stop migrant boats
World News // 2 hours ago
British PM Rishi Sunak in Paris to try to get deal to stop migrant boats
March 10 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Paris on Friday to try to persuade French President Emmanual Macron to do more to stop the small boats that are bringing tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Britain.
Australia pledges to provide special protection to Hindu temples after vandalism
World News // 3 hours ago
Australia pledges to provide special protection to Hindu temples after vandalism
March 10 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised to give special protection to Hindu temples there after a rash of attacks in January.
China's President Xi Jinping re-elected to third five-year term
World News // 4 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping re-elected to third five-year term
March 10 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected for an unprecedented third five year-term Friday by the 14th National People's Congress, consolidating his near absolute grip on power.
Several dead after mass shooting in church in Germany
World News // 16 hours ago
Several dead after mass shooting in church in Germany
March 9 (UPI) -- Several people died after a gunman opened fire in a church in the German city of Hamburg on Thursday, police said.
North Korea's Kim oversees 'actual war' missile drill targeting South
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea's Kim oversees 'actual war' missile drill targeting South
SEOUL, March 9 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a missile "fire assault drill" that apparently targeted South Korean airfields in preparation for an "actual war response," state media reported Friday. 
Canadian police arrest 8 for 'biggest art fraud' scheme in history
World News // 13 hours ago
Canadian police arrest 8 for 'biggest art fraud' scheme in history
March 9 (UPI) -- Canadian police have arrested eight people on allegations they orchestrated a scheme to forge more than a thousand works purported to be made by renowned artist Norval Morrisseau.
Welsh police seize Banksy artwork in criminal investigation
World News // 14 hours ago
Welsh police seize Banksy artwork in criminal investigation
March 9 (UPI) -- Three works by the British street artist Banksy have been seized as part of a criminal investigation by police in Wales, reports said.
Israeli police kill gunman after Tel Aviv shooting injures 3
World News // 15 hours ago
Israeli police kill gunman after Tel Aviv shooting injures 3
March 9 (UPI) -- A gunman opened fire outside a cafe in the bustling streets of central Tel Aviv Thursday, wounding three people before being killed by police.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Ukraine grain deal 'not being fulfilled at all'
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Ukraine grain deal 'not being fulfilled at all'
Italy's Eni says industrial-scale fusion energy appears to be within reach
Italy's Eni says industrial-scale fusion energy appears to be within reach
Trump says 'statute of limitations has long since ended' in Stormy Daniels payoff probe
Trump says 'statute of limitations has long since ended' in Stormy Daniels payoff probe
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro ordered to hand over emails
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro ordered to hand over emails
Rare violin crafted in 1731 expected to fetch over $10 million at auction
Rare violin crafted in 1731 expected to fetch over $10 million at auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement