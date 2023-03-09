Trending
World News
March 9, 2023 / 6:42 PM

In effort to avert potential environmental disaster, U.N. buys decaying ship filled with oil

By Adam Schrader
The United Nations announced Thursday that it had purchased a ship to remove millions of barrels of oil from as it sits decaying off the coast of Yemen. Photo courtesy of United Nations
March 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced Thursday it will purchase a decaying, oil-filled supertanker off the coast of Yemen in an attempt to avoid a potential catastrophic oil spill.

The FSO Safer ship, moored off the coast of Yemen, is in an "advanced state of decay" while holding four times the amount of oil spilled by the Exxon Valdez in 1989, according to the United Nations.

Officials said that, if a spill were to happen, it would mark the fifth-largest from a tanker in history and cause an "environmental and humanitarian catastrophe" that would destroy reefs, coastal mangroves, and other sea life across the Red Sea in a region where "17 million people already need food aid."

The clean-up for such a spill is estimated to cost $20 billion, the United Nations said in a press release. It would also disrupt shipping through the Bab al-Mandab strait to the Suez Canal causing billions in global trade losses every day.

The United Nations announced that it had signed an agreement with Belgian shipping giant Euronav to buy a "Very Large Crude Carrier" to begin operations to remove oil from the FSO Safer by May.

"The FSO Safer has not been maintained since 2015 because of the conflict in Yemen. It has decayed to the point where there is an imminent risk it could explode or break apart, which would have disastrous effects on the region," the United Nations said in the statement.

"A major spill would devastate fishing communities on Yemen's Red Sea coast, likely wiping out 200,000 livelihoods instantly. Whole communities would be exposed to life-threatening toxins. Highly polluted air would affect millions."

Officials with the United Nations added that the project to remove the oil from the FSO Safer has faced "spiraling costs" largely due to the war in Ukraine, which led to an increase in market prices for vessels that could remove the oil from the decaying ship.

The United Nations has re-launched an appeal for individuals to contribute to crowdfunding efforts to complete the world government's budget for the project.

