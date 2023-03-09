Israeli police kill gunman after Tel Aviv shooting injures 3

Israeli security forces patrol the streets after a shooting attack in central Tel Aviv on Thursday. A gunman wounded three people outside a cafe before being killed in a shootout, police said. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- A gunman opened fire outside a cafe in the bustling streets of central Tel Aviv Thursday, wounding three people before being killed by police. The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Mutaz Salah al-Khawaja, fired at civilians near the corner of Dizengoff Street and Ben Gurion Street on Thursday evening. He then fled the scene on foot before engaging in a shootout with law-enforcement officers, The Israel Times reports. Advertisement

Israeli police said two officers and two civilians who were in the area were involved in the shootout that ended with al-Khawaja dead.

"Two policemen and two civilians who were in the area engaged with the terrorist and killed him. Their quick response prevented the shooting attack from injuring more civilians," the police tweeted.

The police said one of the victims is in critical condition, another is in severe condition and the third in fair condition.

"There has been another terror attack in the heart of Tel Aviv tonight," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, reported by ABC News. "We send our hopes and wishes for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and we strengthen the security forces and police who are fighting terrorists this night and every night."

According to The Israel Times, Hamas claims that al-Khawaja is a member of its military and, while it did not claim responsibility for the shooting directly, it said it was a result of recent deadly Israeli raids in the West Bank.

On Tuesday, six Palestinians were killed in a refugee camp in Jenin during an Israeli military raid. One of the Palestinians allegedly was responsible for killing an Israeli soldier and his younger brother in Huwara in late February.

Thursday's shooting comes as many in Tel Aviv have taken to the streets to begin celebrations of the Jewish holiday Purim.