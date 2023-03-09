Trending
World News
March 9, 2023

Shell's former CEO Ben van Buerden saw a 50% pay raise in his last year of service

By Daniel J. Graeber
Shell's former CEO Ben van Buerden saw a 50% increase in his pay package during his last year on the job, drawing criticism from those worried about bloated profits and high energy prices. Photo courtesy of Shell
March 9 (UPI) -- On the heels of bloated profits stemming from higher energy prices, energy supermajor Shell revealed Thursday that former CEO Ben van Buerden saw a 50% increase in his pay package before stepping down.

Shell on Thursday published an annual reports and accounts file running nearly 400 pages long, highlighting, among other things, a shakeup in its corporate office. In April 2022, Sinead Gorman took over for Jessica Uhl as chief finance officer, and in January, Wael Sawan succeeded van Buerden as chief executive officer.

Van Buerden in 2022 received a total pay package of $12 million, which included a base salary of $1.7 million and an annual bonus of $3 million. The total remuneration for last year marked a 50% increase over 2021 levels.

Uhl, meanwhile, took in a total pay of $507,000, which included a base salary of $230,000, but no annual bonus. In 2021, Uhl made nearly $5.5 million.

Shell added that van Buerden took cash in lieu of a pension, while Uhl's pay reflected her decision in March to step down and ultimately leave the company in June after serving in an interim role.

Alice Harrison, a fossil fuels campaigner for advocacy group Global Witness, said the pay package for the former CEO shows why governments need to reign in the bloated pocketbooks for major energy companies.

"It's a sign of just how broken our energy system is that Shell and other fossil fuel companies have made record-breaking profits from an energy crisis that's forcing families to choose between heating their homes and putting food on the table," she said.

Shell joined the growing list of major energy companies turning in record-level profits, supported largely by its natural gas portfolio. The company reported adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter of $9.8 billion, a 50% increase over year-ago levels, despite the late-year downturn in commodity prices.

Most of the growth came from its natural gas sector, which accounted for roughly 60% of total revenue during the period. Natural gas was in high demand for much of last year, particularly as the European economy looked to break the grip that Russia had over its energy sector.

Shell's quarterly performance was replicated across much of the energy sector, from energy services companies such as Halliburton, to rivals like Exxon and BP. Exxon came under fire last year for emphasizing shareholder return over new investments during a time of supply-side concerns.

Shell was no less favorable to its investors. It announced a 15% increase in its dividends and a $4 billion share buyback program along with its fourth-quarter earnings.

