March 9 (UPI) -- Several people have died after a gunman opened fire in a church in the German city of Hamburg on Thursday, police said. The Hamburg Police Department said in a statement that several other people were injured after the shots were fired inside the church on Deelböge Street. Advertisement

Six people reportedly have died, according to The Guardian citing local news reports.

"We are on-site with a large contingent of forces," police said.

"So far, there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime. We ask that you do not share unsecured assumptions and/or spread rumors," police said.

The shooting took place at a Jehova's Witness center in the Gross Borstel district next to Alsterdorf, the German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported, citing local media reports.

According to the BBC, local residents have been advised not to leave their homes.