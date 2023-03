Security police in Hong Kong have arrested labor activist Elizabeth Tang after she visited her husband, pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan, shown here at a pro-democracy protest in 2019. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Security police in Hong Kong have arrested a labor and pro-democracy activist in the latest in a series of arrests under security pretexts. Elizabeth Tang was taken into custody outside at or near Stanley Prison after visiting her husband, the pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan, who is imprisoned for his participation in protests. Advertisement

Police did not name Tang, but said they arrested a 65-year-old woman.

The pro-government newspaper Wen Wei Po reported Tang had been arrested for "colluding with foreign forces," and "endangering national security."

Tensions between Hong Kong's population and the government of mainland China escalated drastically in 2019 when an amendment was proposed to the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matter Legislation, which would allow for the extradition of citizens in Hong Kong and Macau to be extradited to mainland China.

The proposed amendment sparked outrage and protests, with over a million participants according to organizers.

In 2020, China introduced Law 66, which criminalized succession activism and "subversion." More than 230 people have been charged under Law 66 since.

Tang is the General Secretary of the International Domestic Workers Federation and was previously the leader of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions until the organization disbanded under government pressure.

Tang had recently returned to Hong Kong from Britain, where she had moved in 2021 when her organization was accused of receiving foreign funds.