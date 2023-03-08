Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 8, 2023 / 12:50 PM

U.N. Secretary-General calls for grain deal extension in Kyiv visit

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, seen here at the U.N. General Assembly 77th session General Debate in September, called for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative during a visit to Kyiv Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, seen here at the U.N. General Assembly 77th session General Debate in September, called for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative during a visit to Kyiv Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the importance of extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain, during a visit to Kyiv Wednesday.

The secretary-general arrived in Poland Tuesday before crossing into Ukraine.

Advertisement

In July, the agreement was reached in Istanbul to allow the safe passage of ships carrying grain. In November, the deal was extended for an additional 120 days. The initiative is set to expire on March 18.

In his remarks, Guterres reiterated the position that the invasion of Ukraine is illegal.

RELATED Russia gets shrugs in India; outrage over Ukraine war isn't universal

"The position of the United Nations, which I have consistently expressed, is crystal clear: Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a violation of the U.N. Charter and international law," Guterres said.

The U.N secretary-general touted the success of July's grain deal.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative, agreed last July in Istanbul, has provided for the export of 23 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports," Guterres said. "It contributed to lowering the global cost of food and has offered critical relief to people, who are also paying a high price for this war, particularly in the developing world."

Advertisement

"Exports of Ukrainian -- as well as Russian -- food and fertilizers are essential to global food security and food prices," Guterres said.

The secretary-general also emphasized the importance of extending the grain deal beyond the date it is meant to expire.

"I want to underscore the critical importance of the rollover of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 18 March and of working to create the conditions to enable the greatest possible use of export infrastructures through the Black Sea, in line with the objective of the initiative," he said.

RELATED Ukraine grain shipment deal extended for 120 days

RELATED Russia says it will rejoin Ukrainian grain shipping agreement

Read More

Zelensky declares 'year of invincibility' on anniversary of Russian invasion

Latest Headlines

Ukraine officials deny Kyiv's involvement in Nord Stream attack
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine officials deny Kyiv's involvement in Nord Stream attack
March 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials on Wednesday denied the country played any role in the sabotage of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline after a report found evidence suggesting pro-Ukrainian forces may have been behind the attack.
Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims they have taken Bakhmut
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims they have taken Bakhmut
March 8 (UPI) -- Wagner Mercenary group founder Yvgeny Prigozhin says Russian forces have taken control of the eastern portion of Bakhmut. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say their forces are holding the city and inflicting heavy losses.
Dozens arrested in Georgian protests over 'foreign agents' law
World News // 3 hours ago
Dozens arrested in Georgian protests over 'foreign agents' law
March 8 (UPI) -- Police in the Georgian capital Tbilisi appealed for calm Wednesday after protests against a new law requiring organizations with foreign ties to register with the authorities turned violent
IDF says it struck Hamas unit after explosive detonated near Gaza border
World News // 3 hours ago
IDF says it struck Hamas unit after explosive detonated near Gaza border
March 8 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday it struck a Hama military post in Gaza after claiming the militants exploded a remote device near personnel near the Gaza border.
International Women's Day gets underway with a collective hug
World News // 4 hours ago
International Women's Day gets underway with a collective hug
March 8 (UPI) -- People around the world are being urged to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday by giving themselves a hug and sharing it -- on social media, in a video or by other means.
Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day
World News // 5 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day
March 8 (UPI) -- Wednesday's Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day.
Four killed, dozens injured in Egypt train derailment
World News // 5 hours ago
Four killed, dozens injured in Egypt train derailment
March 8 (UPI) -- Four people died and 23 others were injured north of Cairo when a passenger train crashed into a station platform and derailed on Tuesday, Egypt's Health Ministry said.
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
World News // 9 hours ago
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, March 8 (UPI) -- Forty-five years ago, a short story was published that would crack open decades of silence surrounding the Jeju Massacre in South Korea. Author Hyun Ki-young, now 82, recounts how he was imprisoned for "Suni Samchon."
EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package
World News // 10 hours ago
EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package
March 8 (UPI) -- The European Union has adopted a sanctions package targeting nine people, including several Russians, and three entities accused of committing human rights abuses against women.
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
World News // 1 day ago
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
March 7 (UPI) -- Mexican authorities say they have discovered the bodies of two Americans who were kidnapped Friday in the city of Matamoros and recovered two hostages alive.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Italian energy company Eni makes breakthrough in wave energy
Italian energy company Eni makes breakthrough in wave energy
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement