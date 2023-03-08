Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 8, 2023 / 11:42 AM

Ukraine officials deny Kyiv's involvement in Nord Stream attack

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
View taken from a Danish F-16 interceptor of the Nord Stream 2 gas leak just south of Dueodde, Denmark, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Ukrainian officials on Wednesday sought to deny a report that forces loyal to the country were behind the attack. File photo by Danish Defense/UPI
View taken from a Danish F-16 interceptor of the Nord Stream 2 gas leak just south of Dueodde, Denmark, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Ukrainian officials on Wednesday sought to deny a report that forces loyal to the country were behind the attack. File photo by Danish Defense/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials on Wednesday denied the country played any role in the sabotage of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline last year, after a report found evidence that suggested pro-Ukrainian forces may have been behind the attack.

Mykhalio Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed the Tuesday report by The New York Times as a conspiracy theory.

Advertisement

"Ukraine has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea mishap and has no information about 'pro-Ukraine sabotage groups," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

The New York Times report stated that "new intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials" suggested it was forces loyal to Ukraine that targeted the twin pipeline network last year.

RELATED Britain unveils sanctions, export bans on 'every item' Russia has used in Ukraine

Although it said the officials had no evidence that Zelesnky or any top Ukrainian officials were involved in the attack, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleskii Reznikov also adamantly denied that any force loyal to Kyiv was behind the attack.

"For me, this is a rather strange story that has nothing to do with us. I think that an official investigation that is being conducted by the concerned authorities will reveal all the details," he said. "It would be a certain compliment to our special forces, but these are not our actions."

Advertisement

It was Ukraine in September that accused Russia of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines to create a panic ahead of the winter heating season in Europe. Podolyak at the time said the damage to Nord Stream was "an act of aggression."

RELATED Poland to take on more LNG from the United States

Sweden's National Seismology Center said there was an underwater blast in the area of the pipes at the time they lost pressure. The pipelines -- Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 -- had not been active but were still filled with natural gas when authorities noticed a sharp drop in pressure.

Finger-pointing carried on for months after the attack. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed the British military for blowing up the pipeline, without providing evidence. Authorities in Britain denied the allegation. Western allies have pointed at Russia, which had stopped delivering natural gas to Europe because of sanctions.

Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh, meanwhile, suggested on his blog last month that the United States was behind the attack.

RELATED New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe

Regardless of the blame, a Swedish prosecutor investigating the damage said that traces of explosives were found at the point of the pipeline ruptures, proving sabotage.

Ukraine's state news agency added that Swedish, Danish and German officials relayed to the U.N. Security Council that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Advertisement

"There are ongoing national investigations, and I think it is right to wait until those are finalized before we say anything more about who was behind," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg added Wednesday.

Latest Headlines

U.N. Secretary-General calls for grain deal extension in Kyiv visit
World News // 18 minutes ago
U.N. Secretary-General calls for grain deal extension in Kyiv visit
March 8 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the importance of extending a grain deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea during a visit to Kyiv Wednesday.
Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims they have taken Bakhmut
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims they have taken Bakhmut
March 8 (UPI) -- Wagner Mercenary group founder Yvgeny Prigozhin says Russian forces have taken control of the eastern portion of Bakhmut. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say their forces are holding the city and inflicting heavy losses.
Dozens arrested in Georgian protests over 'foreign agents' law
World News // 3 hours ago
Dozens arrested in Georgian protests over 'foreign agents' law
March 8 (UPI) -- Police in the Georgian capital Tbilisi appealed for calm Wednesday after protests against a new law requiring organizations with foreign ties to register with the authorities turned violent
IDF says it struck Hamas unit after explosive detonated near Gaza border
World News // 4 hours ago
IDF says it struck Hamas unit after explosive detonated near Gaza border
March 8 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday it struck a Hama military post in Gaza after claiming the militants exploded a remote device near personnel near the Gaza border.
International Women's Day gets underway with a collective hug
World News // 5 hours ago
International Women's Day gets underway with a collective hug
March 8 (UPI) -- People around the world are being urged to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday by giving themselves a hug and sharing it -- on social media, in a video or by other means.
Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day
World News // 5 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day
March 8 (UPI) -- Wednesday's Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day.
Four killed, dozens injured in Egypt train derailment
World News // 5 hours ago
Four killed, dozens injured in Egypt train derailment
March 8 (UPI) -- Four people died and 23 others were injured north of Cairo when a passenger train crashed into a station platform and derailed on Tuesday, Egypt's Health Ministry said.
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
World News // 10 hours ago
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, March 8 (UPI) -- Forty-five years ago, a short story was published that would crack open decades of silence surrounding the Jeju Massacre in South Korea. Author Hyun Ki-young, now 82, recounts how he was imprisoned for "Suni Samchon."
EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package
World News // 10 hours ago
EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package
March 8 (UPI) -- The European Union has adopted a sanctions package targeting nine people, including several Russians, and three entities accused of committing human rights abuses against women.
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
World News // 1 day ago
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
March 7 (UPI) -- Mexican authorities say they have discovered the bodies of two Americans who were kidnapped Friday in the city of Matamoros and recovered two hostages alive.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement