Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 8, 2023 / 11:12 AM

Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims they have taken Bakhmut

By Patrick Hilsman
1/4
A woman carries a bouquet flowers in downtown Kyiv as Ukrainian officials and Russian mercenaries spread conflicting information about the status of the eastern city of Bakhmut. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE
A woman carries a bouquet flowers in downtown Kyiv as Ukrainian officials and Russian mercenaries spread conflicting information about the status of the eastern city of Bakhmut. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

March 8 (UPI) -- Russian mercenary group Wagner and Ukrainian officials presented conflicting reports Wednesday about the status of the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has become the latest target of Moscow's invasion.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his forces have occupied "the entire eastern part of Bakhmut," in a post on Telegram.

Advertisement

"Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of the Wagner PMC," Prigozhin's press agency said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials claimed their forces repelled 72 assaults on the area and that more than 100 Russian soldiers have been killed over the course of 24 hours.

RELATED Zelensky pledges justice for unarmed Ukrainian POW killed on video

"In connection with the heavy losses of the Wagnerians, they were reinforced by units of airborne troops, mechanized units of airborne troops, mechanized units and artillery and aviation," military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi said on Ukrainian television.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Wednesday that Bakhmut could fall within days.

"Over the last weeks and months, we have seen fierce fighting in and around Bakhmut, and what w see is that Russia is storming in more troops, more forces and what Russia lacks in quality, they try to make up in quantity," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Advertisement

"They have suffered big losses, but at the same time, we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days," Stoltenberg continued.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that his nation's forces would continue to defend Bakhmut despite the Russian advances, while foreign observers downplayed the importance of holding onto the position with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin saying "it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value."

Zelensky defended the reinforcement of Bakhmut in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

RELATED Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine

"We understand that after Bakhmut they could go further. They could go to Kramatorsk, they could go to Sloviansk, it would be open road for the Russians after Bakhmut to other towns in Ukraine, in the Donetsk direction," Zelensky said.

Read More

Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will defend Bakhmut despite Russian advances

Latest Headlines

Dozens arrested in Georgian protests over 'foreign agents' law
World News // 2 hours ago
Dozens arrested in Georgian protests over 'foreign agents' law
March 8 (UPI) -- Police in the Georgian capital Tbilisi appealed for calm Wednesday after protests against a new law requiring organizations with foreign ties to register with the authorities turned violent
IDF says it struck Hamas unit after explosive detonated near Gaza border
World News // 2 hours ago
IDF says it struck Hamas unit after explosive detonated near Gaza border
March 8 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday it struck a Hama military post in Gaza after claiming the militants exploded a remote device near personnel near the Gaza border.
International Women's Day gets underway with a collective hug
World News // 3 hours ago
International Women's Day gets underway with a collective hug
March 8 (UPI) -- People around the world are being urged to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday by giving themselves a hug and sharing it -- on social media, in a video or by other means.
Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day
World News // 3 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day
March 8 (UPI) -- Wednesday's Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day.
Four killed, dozens injured in Egypt train derailment
World News // 4 hours ago
Four killed, dozens injured in Egypt train derailment
March 8 (UPI) -- Four people died and 23 others were injured north of Cairo when a passenger train crashed into a station platform and derailed on Tuesday, Egypt's Health Ministry said.
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
World News // 8 hours ago
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, March 8 (UPI) -- Forty-five years ago, a short story was published that would crack open decades of silence surrounding the Jeju Massacre in South Korea. Author Hyun Ki-young, now 82, recounts how he was imprisoned for "Suni Samchon."
EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package
World News // 9 hours ago
EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package
March 8 (UPI) -- The European Union has adopted a sanctions package targeting nine people, including several Russians, and three entities accused of committing human rights abuses against women.
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
World News // 23 hours ago
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
March 7 (UPI) -- Mexican authorities say they have discovered the bodies of two Americans who were kidnapped Friday in the city of Matamoros and recovered two hostages alive.
Pritzker Architecture Prize awarded to Sir David Chipperfield, known for his climate-conscious designs
World News // 15 hours ago
Pritzker Architecture Prize awarded to Sir David Chipperfield, known for his climate-conscious designs
March 7 (UPI) -- Sir David Chipperfield, architect of famous sites like the City of Justice in Barcelona and the Colección Jumex in Mexico City, has been named the 2023 Pritzker Architecture Prize winner.
Israeli army raid kills 6 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp
World News // 16 hours ago
Israeli army raid kills 6 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp
March 7 (UPI) -- The death toll in the West Bank has again increased as an Israeli military raid of a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin Tuesday resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Italian energy company Eni makes breakthrough in wave energy
Italian energy company Eni makes breakthrough in wave energy
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
Chinese foreign minister warns U.S. tensions could escalate to 'confrontation and conflict'
Chinese foreign minister warns U.S. tensions could escalate to 'confrontation and conflict'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement