A crane lifts a damaged carriage of a passenger train that derailed north of Cairo on Tuesday. Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE

March 8 (UPI) -- Four people died and 23 others were injured north of Cairo when a passenger train crashed into a station platform and derailed, Egypt's Health Ministry said early Wednesday. The health ministry said in a statement that 18 passengers were taken to Qalyoub Specialty Hospital and three others to the Central Charity Center. Two others had been transferred to the Nasser Institute Hospital in Cairo. Advertisement

The Ministry of Transport said the accident happened in Qalyub on Tuesday evening after the train did not respond to a semaphore signal, sending it crashing into the buffer stop at the train station and derailing.

Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir said a committee has been formed to investigate. In the meantime, the country's Ministry of Social Solidarity said it will offer $3,254 to the families of those killed.

Earlier this month, a head-on train collision in Greece killed more than 50 people. That accident led to a railway and metro worker strike and caused public officials to lose their jobs. The country's transport minister resigned, and the stationmaster was arrested.

Meanwhile, in the United States, rail company Norfolk Southern has had three major accidents in Ohio in recent weeks, starting with a derailment of chemical cars that caused a toxic spill in the town of East Palestine.