Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 7, 2023 / 10:19 AM

Japan funding coal-based hydrogen and maritime exports

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Steam rises from a coal-fired power plant. Japan and Australia are in pursuit of a way to develop hydrogen -- an emerging component of the energy transition -- using coal. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Steam rises from a coal-fired power plant. Japan and Australia are in pursuit of a way to develop hydrogen -- an emerging component of the energy transition -- using coal. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- A Japanese company said Tuesday it was in the early stages of a multibillion dollar, government-backed program with Australia that's geared toward exports of hydrogen, an emerging component of the energy transition.

Japan's government is putting $1.6 billion from a green investment fund into a project jointly pursued by Japanese and Australian parties in the coal-rich Latrobe Valley in Australia.

Advertisement

A joint venture -- Japan Suiso Energy -- aims to draw on coal as a feedstock to produce as much as 40,000 tons of hydrogen a year in a process that includes carbon capture and storage technology.

Economies of scale are looking for ways to develop a net-zero economy by moving away from fossil fuels. Hydrogen is an abundant element and a potent energy carrier that is advancing as an alternative form of energy.

RELATED Researchers develop 'green' method to extract hydrogen from seawater

Hydrogen production processes are described using a color spectrum. The most common form today is called grey hydrogen, where a steam reformation process splits methane (CH4) into its elemental components of hydrogen and carbon, with the carbon released as a pollutant.

Black or brown processes draw on coal as a feedstock, making it one of the dirtier methods available. Japan's efforts to include carbon storage technology addresses that, but developers said it would take time.

Advertisement

"This is a complex project and there is still some way to go in terms of approvals, design, construction and commissioning," Japan Suiso Energy CEO Eiichi Harada said in the statement published in The Japan Times.

RELATED Port of Corpus Christi could be a hub for hydrogen production

Coal, meanwhile, is fading away from the energy landscape as power plants retire. Harada, however, was quoted in The Guardian as saying that putting coal and hydrogen together was a novel way to address the energy transition.

"This is truly a watershed moment for our combined efforts to decarbonize global energy production," he said.

Japan in 2021 launched a fit-for-purpose vessel, the Suiso Frontier, for the first-ever maritime shipment of hydrogen, carrying an estimated 75 metric tons of product. That delivery is part of a broader, joint initiative backed by Shell -- the Hydrogen Energy Supply-Chian Technology Research Association, or HySTRA -- to test maritime shipments and coal-based feedstocks.

RELATED Europe backs measures for future hydrogen and biomethane usage

Latest Headlines

Russian activist jailed for running anti-war Telegram channel
World News // 6 minutes ago
Russian activist jailed for running anti-war Telegram channel
March 7 (UPI) -- A Russian activist has been sentenced to 8 and 1/2 years in prison for "spreading false information," about the Russian military. 23-year-old Dmitry Ivanov ran the Protesting MGU Telegram group.
National strike over plan to raise pension age wreaks havoc in France
World News // 1 hour ago
National strike over plan to raise pension age wreaks havoc in France
March 7 (UPI) -- Striking French workers brought widespread disruption and demonstrations to towns and cities across the country Tuesday in a long-running dispute over government plans to raise the pension age.
Former Pakistan PM Khan ordered to appear in court this week
World News // 1 hour ago
Former Pakistan PM Khan ordered to appear in court this week
March 7 (UPI) -- The Islamabad High Court gave former Prime Minister Imran Khan until Thursday to appear in court to face corruption charges after dismissing his concerns about inadequate security on Tuesday.
Britain unveils new asylum laws to tackle its small boat crisis
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain unveils new asylum laws to tackle its small boat crisis
March 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday his government is to introduce new legislation aimed at stopping the tens of thousands of people crossing the English Channel in small boats each year by making it illegal.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu nominated to challenge Turkey's Erdogan in presidential election
World News // 3 hours ago
Kemal Kilicdaroglu nominated to challenge Turkey's Erdogan in presidential election
March 7 (UPI) -- A coalition of opposition parties in Turkey has chosen Kemal Kilicdaroglu to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the country's upcoming election in May in what is being viewed as its most competitive in years.
FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico
World News // 16 hours ago
FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico
March 6 (UPI) -- The FBI announced a $50,000 reward for the return of four U.S. citizens who were kidnapped in Mexico on Friday and the arrest of the kidnappers.
Norway sees strong energy sector interest in offshore carbon storage
World News // 21 hours ago
Norway sees strong energy sector interest in offshore carbon storage
March 6 (UPI) -- There's strong interest from some of the biggest energy companies in the world to store greenhouse gases in geopolitical formations in the North Sea, the Norwegian government said Monday.
TotalEnergies working to secure Poland's 'energy sovereignty'
World News // 23 hours ago
TotalEnergies working to secure Poland's 'energy sovereignty'
March 6 (UPI) -- French major TotalEnergies said Monday it took steps necessary to support "energy sovereignty" in Poland by building up its portfolio of biogas and solar power in the Eastern European country.
Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will defend Bakhmut despite Russian advances
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will defend Bakhmut despite Russian advances
March 6 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Monday that they plan on defending the long-contested eastern city of Bakhmut despite Russian advances.
Pakistan bans broadcasters from reporting speeches of ousted PM Imran Khan
World News // 1 day ago
Pakistan bans broadcasters from reporting speeches of ousted PM Imran Khan
March 6 (UPI) -- Pakistan's media regulator has banned the country's broadcast media from covering the speeches and press conferences of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of undermining the state and inciting hate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest
23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest
FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico
FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico
President Joe Biden touts support for firefighters at IAFF legislative conference
President Joe Biden touts support for firefighters at IAFF legislative conference
Atlanta police detain 35 in clash at proposed training facility
Atlanta police detain 35 in clash at proposed training facility
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement