Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 7, 2023 / 11:07 AM

Italian energy company Eni makes breakthrough in wave energy

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Italian energy company Eni said it connected a pilot wave energy project to the grid of an island in what it said was a world's first. Photo courtesy of Eni
Italian energy company Eni said it connected a pilot wave energy project to the grid of an island in what it said was a world's first. Photo courtesy of Eni

March 7 (UPI) -- Italian energy company Eni said Tuesday it marked a milestone in wave energy, making what it said was the world's first connection of an offshore device to the grid of an island.

A prototype development called the Inertial Sea Wave Energy Converter was connected to the grid on the Italian island of Pantelleria. The device has a peak capacity of 260 kilowatts of power, which is small -- about enough to power 260 average dishwashers -- though Eni is touting its potential.

Advertisement

"This experimental campaign, conducted under real operating conditions, will lead to useful results for developing the second-generation device currently under study," the company said.

Wave energy has been in development for years, with Scotland one of the early pioneers. German energy company RWE deployed a prototype for turbines that run on wave energy in the early 2010s.

RELATED IEA: CO2 emissions up 0.9% as fossil fuels hinder climate goals

In February, Scottish energy company SAE Renewables said a tidal energy array off the northern coast of Scotland is the first facility of its kind to generate 50 gigawatt-hours of electricity over its lifespan.

Construction for the first phase of the MeyGen project began in January 2015 with the installation of four tidal turbines boasting a peak capacity of 1.5 megawatts each. A second phase could start as early as 2027 and SAE is already in the planning stages for a 312 MW phase four.

Advertisement

Eni's device stores an energy conversion system utilizing gyroscopes inside a steel hull. Anchored to the sea floor, the entire system responds to weather and sea conditions, delivering the derived energy through an underwater electric cable.

RELATED Ameresco to develop solar facility at abandoned Illinois landfill

The Italian company believes that water is an untapped energy resource that could theoretically produce "almost the same as the entire planet's demand for electricity."

RELATED Denmark awards first-ever contracts for carbon storage offshore

Latest Headlines

Russian activist jailed for running anti-war Telegram channel
World News // 13 minutes ago
Russian activist jailed for running anti-war Telegram channel
March 7 (UPI) -- A Russian activist has been sentenced to 8 and 1/2 years in prison for "spreading false information," about the Russian military. 23-year-old Dmitry Ivanov ran the Protesting MGU Telegram group.
Japan funding coal-based hydrogen and maritime exports
World News // 48 minutes ago
Japan funding coal-based hydrogen and maritime exports
March 7 (UPI) -- A Japanese company said Tuesday it was in the early stages of a multibillion dollar, government-backed program with Australia that's geared toward exports of hydrogen, an emerging component of the energy transition.
National strike over plan to raise pension age wreaks havoc in France
World News // 1 hour ago
National strike over plan to raise pension age wreaks havoc in France
March 7 (UPI) -- Striking French workers brought widespread disruption and demonstrations to towns and cities across the country Tuesday in a long-running dispute over government plans to raise the pension age.
Former Pakistan PM Khan ordered to appear in court this week
World News // 1 hour ago
Former Pakistan PM Khan ordered to appear in court this week
March 7 (UPI) -- The Islamabad High Court gave former Prime Minister Imran Khan until Thursday to appear in court to face corruption charges after dismissing his concerns about inadequate security on Tuesday.
Britain unveils new asylum laws to tackle its small boat crisis
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain unveils new asylum laws to tackle its small boat crisis
March 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday his government is to introduce new legislation aimed at stopping the tens of thousands of people crossing the English Channel in small boats each year by making it illegal.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu nominated to challenge Turkey's Erdogan in presidential election
World News // 3 hours ago
Kemal Kilicdaroglu nominated to challenge Turkey's Erdogan in presidential election
March 7 (UPI) -- A coalition of opposition parties in Turkey has chosen Kemal Kilicdaroglu to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the country's upcoming election in May in what is being viewed as its most competitive in years.
FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico
World News // 16 hours ago
FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico
March 6 (UPI) -- The FBI announced a $50,000 reward for the return of four U.S. citizens who were kidnapped in Mexico on Friday and the arrest of the kidnappers.
Norway sees strong energy sector interest in offshore carbon storage
World News // 21 hours ago
Norway sees strong energy sector interest in offshore carbon storage
March 6 (UPI) -- There's strong interest from some of the biggest energy companies in the world to store greenhouse gases in geopolitical formations in the North Sea, the Norwegian government said Monday.
TotalEnergies working to secure Poland's 'energy sovereignty'
World News // 23 hours ago
TotalEnergies working to secure Poland's 'energy sovereignty'
March 6 (UPI) -- French major TotalEnergies said Monday it took steps necessary to support "energy sovereignty" in Poland by building up its portfolio of biogas and solar power in the Eastern European country.
Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will defend Bakhmut despite Russian advances
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will defend Bakhmut despite Russian advances
March 6 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Monday that they plan on defending the long-contested eastern city of Bakhmut despite Russian advances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest
23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest
FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico
FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico
President Joe Biden touts support for firefighters at IAFF legislative conference
President Joe Biden touts support for firefighters at IAFF legislative conference
Social media influencer used $1M COVID-19 loans to fund luxurious lifestyle
Social media influencer used $1M COVID-19 loans to fund luxurious lifestyle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement