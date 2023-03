1/3

Russian anti-war activist Dmitry Ivanov has been sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for running a Telegram group that was popular amongst Russians opposed to the war. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- A Russian activist has been sentenced to 8 and 1/2 years in prison for "spreading false information," about the Russian military. Dmitry Ivanov, 23, was handed the sentence for running the Protesting MGU Telegram group, which is popular with young Russians opposed to the war in Ukraine. Advertisement

"I feel no regrets, I am not afraid and I have something to say especially for you. You must understand that Russia is not Putin, and he didn't ask us about starting this war with our close neighbor. I know that tens of millions of people here in Russia are against this criminal war," Ivanov told reporters in court.

He added that many in Russia sympathize with the Ukrainian people.

"A lot of us have friends and relatives in Ukraine and we feel that this war great tragedy for all the Ukrainian people and it is also a tragedy for Russians who want to live in peace with their neighbors and who are suffering just now under the dictatorship. Today is a dark moment of our history but the darkest moment is always before sunlight," Ivanov said.

Russia introduced laws effectively criminalizing criticism of the war and restricting reporting on the circumstances of the conflict shortly after the launch of the full-scale invasion.

The student was previously jailed for 25 days in jail on a separate charge but was held by authorities after that period expired.