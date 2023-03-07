Former Pakistan PM Khan ordered to appear in court this week

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 24, 2021. A judge ordered Khan to appear in court this week. File Photo by Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE

March 7 (UPI) -- The Islamabad High Court gave former Prime Minister Imran Khan until Thursday to appear in court to face corruption charges after dismissing his concerns about inadequate security on Tuesday. The court had issued a no-bail arrest warrant for Khan after missing several court appearances. His attorneys, Ali Bukhari and Qaiser Imam, though, argued that Khan feared for his life because it lacked the necessary security measures. He had asked to appear via video.

Khan was shot in the leg on Nov. 3, 2022, during a campaign rally, where he called to be included in future Pakistani elections. He was removed from office last year and banned from running for five years amid a fraud scandal.

Khan is facing corruption counts after being accused of failing to disclose that he sold state gifts while serving as prime minister.

"You appear in court for the framing of charges and then request for an exemption," Justice Aamer Farooq told Khan's attorneys, according to Dawn.com.

"The law is the same for everyone. What can the court do? The court has to adopt a legal procedure. Imran Khan has to appear before me as well. He can come on March 9 and appear before the sessions court too."

Farooq then blamed Khan for creating a security concern by calling on his supporters to come to court. He said the current court security was adequate for the hearing.

"Should I shut down the court? We have prepared a security plan for both the high court and the sessions court. You people yourself create security threats," he said.