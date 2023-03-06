Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 6, 2023 / 11:40 AM

TotalEnergies working to secure Poland's 'energy sovereignty'

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
More than a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the European energy sector, French company TotalEnergies said it's helping Poland develop a home-grown energy sector. File photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI
More than a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the European energy sector, French company TotalEnergies said it's helping Poland develop a home-grown energy sector. File photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- French major TotalEnergies said Monday it took steps necessary to support "energy sovereignty" in Poland by building up its portfolio of biogas and solar power in the Eastern European country.

For undisclosed terms, TotalEnergies said it acquired Polska Grupa Biogazowa (PGB), the main biogas producer in Poland.

Advertisement

Biogas, known also as renewable natural gas, comes from the decomposition of organic matter, usually in the form of dairy farm manure or waste deposited in landfills. That decomposition gives off methane, which is concentrated and purified for delivery to consumers as an alternative to conventional natural gas.

Natural gas is important for Poland. A former Soviet republic, Poland before the outbreak of war in Ukraine last year relied almost entirely on Russia for its natural gas.

RELATED U.S.-U.K. energy dialogue focuses on breaking Russia's grip

PGB owns and operates more than a dozen biogas facilities in Poland. The acquisition, meanwhile, means TotalEnergies has enough biogas in its portfolio to support the annual gas consumption of 4 million French consumers, making it Europe's second-largest producer.

Elsewhere, the French company said it entered Poland's solar market with six solar projects in various stages of development that would have 200 megawatts of output once completed.

Advertisement

"With these two transactions, we are pleased to be able to support Poland in its ambition to develop renewable energies and strengthen its energy sovereignty," said Stephane Michel, the president of gas, renewables and power at TotalEnergies.

RELATED Poland delivers first Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Russia has long been accused of using its vast oil and gas riches for geopolitical gain. To address bloc-wide dependencies, European lawmakers said earlier this year that member states need to find enough renewable natural gas to replace 20% of average Russian gas imports annually.

Member states should eventually phase out fossil fuels altogether, members of Parliament added.

RELATED Biden to visit Poland for one-year anniversary of Ukraine war

Latest Headlines

Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will defend Bakhmut despite Russian advances
World News // 2 hours ago
Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will defend Bakhmut despite Russian advances
March 6 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Monday that they plan on defending the long-contested eastern city of Bakhmut despite Russian advances.
Pakistan bans broadcasters from reporting speeches of ousted PM Imran Khan
World News // 3 hours ago
Pakistan bans broadcasters from reporting speeches of ousted PM Imran Khan
March 6 (UPI) -- Pakistan's media regulator has banned the country's broadcast media from covering the speeches and press conferences of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of undermining the state and inciting hate.
Greek PM apologizes to nation for deadly train crash; stationmaster ordered held
World News // 3 hours ago
Greek PM apologizes to nation for deadly train crash; stationmaster ordered held
March 6 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized for the train crash last week that killed at least 57 people, vowing to fix the nation's rail system while the person charged in the crash appeared in court.
British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia
World News // 4 hours ago
British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia
March 6 (UPI) -- British and German air forces will patrol the skies over Estonia together for the first time as Britain prepares to take the lead of NATO's mission in the former Soviet-republic, the Ministry of Defense said Monday.
China lowers expectation for economic growth in 2023
World News // 5 hours ago
China lowers expectation for economic growth in 2023
March 6 (UPI) -- The Chinese communist government announced on Sunday a projected growth 5% in its economy for 2023, its lowest forecast in recent memory as officials warned of global "headwinds."
Suspected suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine police officers
World News // 6 hours ago
Suspected suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine police officers
March 6 (UPI) -- A suspected suicide bombing of a police van in southwest Pakistan on Monday left at least nine officers dead and another nine injured, according to authorities.
South Korea offers plan to settle forced labor dispute with Japan
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea offers plan to settle forced labor dispute with Japan
SEOUL, March 6 (UPI) -- South Korea announced plans Monday to compensate victims of Japanese wartime forced labor, a groundbreaking effort to settle a bitter dispute and improve relations with Tokyo.
Fire in Bangladesh refugee camp leaves thousands of Rohingyas without shelter
World News // 11 hours ago
Fire in Bangladesh refugee camp leaves thousands of Rohingyas without shelter
March 6 (UPI) -- Thousands of Rohingya refugees were left without shelter on Sunday after a fire tore through their refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.
Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
World News // 19 hours ago
Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
March 5 (UPI) -- The maker of Toblerone chocolate bars said Sunday that the company will remove images of the famous Matterhorn mountain peak from its packaging.
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
March 5 (UPI) -- Russian reserve fighters have been deployed to a Ukrainian stronghold armed with firearms and shovels, the U.K. Ministry of Defence says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement