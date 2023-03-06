Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 6, 2023 / 6:29 PM / Updated at 7:57 PM

FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks to journalists during his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Monday, during which he confirmed four U.S. citizens had been abducted while they were shopping for medicine. Photo by Mario Guzman/EPA-EFE
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks to journalists during his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Monday, during which he confirmed four U.S. citizens had been abducted while they were shopping for medicine. Photo by Mario Guzman/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- The FBI on Monday announced a $50,000 reward for the return of four U.S. citizens who were kidnapped in Mexico on Friday.

The agency said the four citizens entered Mexico seeking cheaper medicine, which is not uncommon. They crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, where unidentified gunmen opened fire near them, killing a Mexican citizen. At that point, the four were abducted by the gunmen.

Advertisement

Oliver Rich, special agent in charge of the San Antonio division of the FBI, is seeking public assistance to identify the people responsible for the kidnapping. The reward being offered also calls for the arrest of the kidnappers.

"The information we have is that they crossed the border to buy medicines in Mexico, there was a confrontation between groups, and they were detained," Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said as reported by CNN. "The whole government is working on it."

RELATED Eight Mexico-based companies sanctioned for cartel-linked timeshare scam

The FBI said the four citizens were traveling in a white minivan with North Carolina plates.

"We have no greater priority than the safety of our citizens -- this is the U.S. government's most fundamental role," Ken Salazar, U.S. ambassador to Mexico, said in a statement. "U.S. law enforcement officials from numerous agencies are working with Mexican authorities at all levels of government to secure the safe return of our compatriots."

Advertisement

At a press briefing Monday afternoon, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said U.S. officials are monitoring the situation closely.

RELATED Treasury sanctions Mexican gun trafficker with cartel ties

"These sorts of attacks are unacceptable," Jean-Pierre said. "Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals, and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance."

She said that, in addition to U.S. law enforcement working with their Mexican counterparts, the departments of State and Homeland Security also are coordinating with Mexican authorities.

"And we will continue to coordinate with Mexico and push them to bring those responsible to justice," Jean-Pierre said.

RELATED Protesters in Mexico demonstrate against new election law

The State Department has an active travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas, urging travelers not to visit the state because of the region's rampant gun fights and kidnappings.

"Heavily armed members of criminal groups often patrol areas of the state and operate with impunity, particularly along the border region from Reynosa to Nuevo Laredo," the State Department's advisory reads. "In these areas, local law enforcement has limited capacity to respond to incidents of crime."

Anyone with information about the kidnapping is asked to contact the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 or submit an anonymous tip.

Latest Headlines

Norway sees strong energy sector interest in offshore carbon storage
World News // 6 hours ago
Norway sees strong energy sector interest in offshore carbon storage
March 6 (UPI) -- There's strong interest from some of the biggest energy companies in the world to store greenhouse gases in geopolitical formations in the North Sea, the Norwegian government said Monday.
TotalEnergies working to secure Poland's 'energy sovereignty'
World News // 8 hours ago
TotalEnergies working to secure Poland's 'energy sovereignty'
March 6 (UPI) -- French major TotalEnergies said Monday it took steps necessary to support "energy sovereignty" in Poland by building up its portfolio of biogas and solar power in the Eastern European country.
Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will defend Bakhmut despite Russian advances
World News // 9 hours ago
Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will defend Bakhmut despite Russian advances
March 6 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Monday that they plan on defending the long-contested eastern city of Bakhmut despite Russian advances.
Pakistan bans broadcasters from reporting speeches of ousted PM Imran Khan
World News // 10 hours ago
Pakistan bans broadcasters from reporting speeches of ousted PM Imran Khan
March 6 (UPI) -- Pakistan's media regulator has banned the country's broadcast media from covering the speeches and press conferences of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of undermining the state and inciting hate.
Greek PM apologizes to nation for deadly train crash; stationmaster ordered held
World News // 11 hours ago
Greek PM apologizes to nation for deadly train crash; stationmaster ordered held
March 6 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized for the train crash last week that killed at least 57 people, vowing to fix the nation's rail system while the person charged in the crash appeared in court.
British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia
World News // 12 hours ago
British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia
March 6 (UPI) -- British and German air forces will patrol the skies over Estonia together for the first time as Britain prepares to take the lead of NATO's mission in the former Soviet-republic, the Ministry of Defense said Monday.
China lowers expectation for economic growth in 2023
World News // 12 hours ago
China lowers expectation for economic growth in 2023
March 6 (UPI) -- The Chinese communist government announced on Sunday a projected growth 5% in its economy for 2023, its lowest forecast in recent memory as officials warned of global "headwinds."
Suspected suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine police officers
World News // 13 hours ago
Suspected suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine police officers
March 6 (UPI) -- A suspected suicide bombing of a police van in southwest Pakistan on Monday left at least nine officers dead and another nine injured, according to authorities.
South Korea offers plan to settle forced labor dispute with Japan
World News // 14 hours ago
South Korea offers plan to settle forced labor dispute with Japan
SEOUL, March 6 (UPI) -- South Korea announced plans Monday to compensate victims of Japanese wartime forced labor, a groundbreaking effort to settle a bitter dispute and improve relations with Tokyo.
Fire in Bangladesh refugee camp leaves thousands of Rohingyas without shelter
World News // 19 hours ago
Fire in Bangladesh refugee camp leaves thousands of Rohingyas without shelter
March 6 (UPI) -- Thousands of Rohingya refugees were left without shelter on Sunday after a fire tore through their refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 dead, 2 injured in Long Island plane crash
1 dead, 2 injured in Long Island plane crash
Atlanta police detain 35 in clash at proposed training facility
Atlanta police detain 35 in clash at proposed training facility
Greek PM apologizes to nation for deadly train crash; stationmaster ordered held
Greek PM apologizes to nation for deadly train crash; stationmaster ordered held
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts conservative governance in California
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts conservative governance in California
British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia
British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement