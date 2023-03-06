Advertisement
March 6, 2023 / 10:12 AM

Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will defend Bakhmut despite Russian advances

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Monday he met with defense officials who "spoke in favor of continuing the defense operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI
March 6 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Monday that they plan on defending the long-contested eastern city of Bakhmut despite Russian advances.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with military staff on Monday in which he was briefed by military leaders on the situation in Bakhmut, his office said in a statement.

"They spoke in favor of continuing the defense operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut," the statement said, adding that they "considered the situation in Bakhmut in detail."

Russian troops, with the help of mercenaries from the Wagner Group, have closed in on capturing Bakhmut after months of fighting, forcing Moscow to use more resources than anticipated.

While visiting the Middle Eastern country of Jordan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin downplayed the importance of Russia possibly capturing Bakhmut and did not believe that it was marked a moment where Moscow was regaining momentum in the invasion.

"I think it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value," Austin said. "The fall of Bakhmut won't necessarily mean that the Russians have changed the tide of this fight."

Austin said, however, he had observed "the Russians continuing to pour in a lot of ill-trained and ill-equipped troops" into the fighting.

"And those troops are very quickly meeting their demise," he said.

Wagner founder, oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed his mercenaries continued "to smash the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bakhmut" but his units had to retreat because of a lack of ammunition.

Prigozhin said on his business Telegram channel, that his team was in "urgent need to allocate ammunition" but his "representative at the headquarters had his pass canceled and was denied access to the group's headquarters."

Latest Headlines

Pakistan bans broadcasters from reporting speeches of ousted PM Imran Khan
World News // 1 hour ago
Pakistan bans broadcasters from reporting speeches of ousted PM Imran Khan
March 6 (UPI) -- Pakistan's media regulator has banned the country's broadcast media from covering the speeches and press conferences of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of undermining the state and inciting hate.
Greek PM apologizes to nation for deadly train crash; stationmaster ordered held
World News // 1 hour ago
Greek PM apologizes to nation for deadly train crash; stationmaster ordered held
March 6 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized for the train crash last week that killed at least 57 people, vowing to fix the nation's rail system while the person charged in the crash appeared in court.
British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia
World News // 2 hours ago
British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia
March 6 (UPI) -- British and German air forces will patrol the skies over Estonia together for the first time as Britain prepares to take the lead of NATO's mission in the former Soviet-republic, the Ministry of Defense said Monday.
China lowers expectation for economic growth in 2023
World News // 3 hours ago
China lowers expectation for economic growth in 2023
March 6 (UPI) -- The Chinese communist government announced on Sunday a projected growth 5% in its economy for 2023, its lowest forecast in recent memory as officials warned of global "headwinds."
Suspected suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine police officers
World News // 4 hours ago
Suspected suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine police officers
March 6 (UPI) -- A suspected suicide bombing of a police van in southwest Pakistan on Monday left at least nine officers dead and another nine injured, according to authorities.
South Korea offers plan to settle forced labor dispute with Japan
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea offers plan to settle forced labor dispute with Japan
SEOUL, March 6 (UPI) -- South Korea announced plans Monday to compensate victims of Japanese wartime forced labor, a groundbreaking effort to settle a bitter dispute and improve relations with Tokyo.
Fire in Bangladesh refugee camp leaves thousands of Rohingyas without shelter
World News // 9 hours ago
Fire in Bangladesh refugee camp leaves thousands of Rohingyas without shelter
March 6 (UPI) -- Thousands of Rohingya refugees were left without shelter on Sunday after a fire tore through their refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.
Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
World News // 17 hours ago
Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
March 5 (UPI) -- The maker of Toblerone chocolate bars said Sunday that the company will remove images of the famous Matterhorn mountain peak from its packaging.
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
March 5 (UPI) -- Russian reserve fighters have been deployed to a Ukrainian stronghold armed with firearms and shovels, the U.K. Ministry of Defence says.
High Seas Treaty signed by nearly 200 countries to protect marine life
World News // 1 day ago
High Seas Treaty signed by nearly 200 countries to protect marine life
March 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 countries signed a treaty Saturday night to protect marine life in international waters after two weeks of negotiations at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.
