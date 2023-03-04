Advertisement
World News
March 4, 2023 / 12:08 PM

Russian defense minister visits front lines as Ukraine's hold on Bakhmut slips

By Patrick Hilsman
A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry's press service shows Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu during his inspection of the positions of Russian troops at an unknown location in Ukraine on Saturday. Photo by EPA/EFE
A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry's press service shows Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu during his inspection of the positions of Russian troops at an unknown location in Ukraine on Saturday. Photo by EPA/EFE

March 4 (UPI) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a rare visit to frontline troops in Ukraine on Saturday as Kyiv's grip on the embattled city of Bakhmut appeared to be slipping.

The Kremlin announced the visit by Shoigu to an undisclosed location in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, which Russia claims to have annexed.

Advertisement

Shoigu, the defense ministry said, "has inspected the advance control post of a unit of the Vostok group of forces the south Donetsk direction during operations in the course of the special military operation," which is how Moscow refers to its year-long invasion of Ukraine.

"At the control post, Shoigu heard a report by the commander of the group, Colonel-General Rustam Muradov, and staff officers on the current developments," the statement continued, adding that defense chief gave medals to soldiers and made uplifting remarks.

RELATED 4 killed in Zaporizhzhia strikes; Russia accuses Ukraine of taking hostages

"These are well-deserved awards. You are fighting bravely! There is still much work to do. I very much hope that you will continue to faithfully serve our country," Shoigu said.

His frontline visit came as Western analysts warned the long-running battle for the Donetsk city of Bakhmut may soon end in Moscow's favor.

Advertisement

British Ministry of Defense said Saturday the city is surrounded on three sides by encroaching Russian forces.

RELATED Russia's Wagner Group seizes village near Bakhmut, claims it stopped recruiting convicts

"Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, and within the last 36 hours two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city to the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar," ministry officials tweeted.

"Regular Russian Army and Wagner Group forces have made further advances into the northern suburbs of the city, which is now a Ukrainian-held salient, vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides," they added.

U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Kyiv in February sparked outrage amongst prominent pro-Kremlin nationalist figures.

RELATED Russia's Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are 'fighting to the last'

Additionally, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been feuding with the Russian defense officials, accusing them of trying to take credit for battlefield advances he believes should be credited to Wagner.

Ukrainians march through London to mark anniversary of Russian invasion

Ukrainians march together through the streets of London to the Russian Embassy to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2023. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Governor of Philippine province, 5 others killed in gun attack
World News // 1 hour ago
Governor of Philippine province, 5 others killed in gun attack
March 4 (UPI) -- Roel Degamo, the governor of the Philippines province of Negros Oriental, was assassinated and five others also died Saturday in an attack by gunmen, officials said.
Dozens killed, injured as Jakarta fuel depot fire engulfs neighborhood
World News // 4 hours ago
Dozens killed, injured as Jakarta fuel depot fire engulfs neighborhood
March 4 (UPI) -- At least 15 people were killed and searchers combed a section of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta for survivors Saturday after a massive fire engulfed a fuel storage depot. 
Merrick Garland makes secret trip to Ukraine
World News // 21 hours ago
Merrick Garland makes secret trip to Ukraine
March 3 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Friday, where he met with Ukrainian officials and reaffirmed support for the country in the face of Russia's invasion.
Norway's Equinor pays $850 million to buy Suncor Energy U.K.
World News // 1 day ago
Norway's Equinor pays $850 million to buy Suncor Energy U.K.
March 3 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy major Equinor adopted an all-of-the-above outlook after announcing plans Friday to buy the U.K.-division of Canada's Suncor Energy for $850 million.
South Korean bank finds AI-powered ATMs reduce scams
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean bank finds AI-powered ATMs reduce scams
SEOUL, March 3 (UPI) -- South Korea's top lender, Shinhan Bank, says its artificial intelligence-powered ATMs have been successful in reducing the number of phishing scams over the past year.
North American rig count slumped but is well above year-ago levels
World News // 1 day ago
North American rig count slumped but is well above year-ago levels
March 3 (UPI) -- The amount of oil and gas exploration and production work in North America slumped in February, data published Friday show, but remains sharply higher than year-ago levels.
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla to visit France, Germany on first state visits
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla to visit France, Germany on first state visits
March 3 (UPI) -- Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will make their first state visits in the positions to France and Germany later this month.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski sent to prison in Belarus
World News // 1 day ago
Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski sent to prison in Belarus
March 3 (UPI) -- Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist Ales Bialiatski was jailed for 10 years Friday by a court in Belarus after being found guilty of smuggling charges.
Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha jailed for 27 years on treason charges
World News // 1 day ago
Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha jailed for 27 years on treason charges
March 3 (UPI) -- Cambodian opposition politician Kem Sokha was ordered to serve 27 years of detainment for treason on Friday, drawing international condemnation.
U.S., South Korea to revive large-scale military drills amid North Korea threat
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., South Korea to revive large-scale military drills amid North Korea threat
SEOUL, March 3 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea will revive a massive springtime joint military exercise this month, the allies said Friday, returning to a scale not seen in five years in response to North Korean nuclear threats.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit
Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh to life in prison without parole
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh to life in prison without parole
Dozens killed, injured as Jakarta fuel depot fire engulfs neighborhood
Dozens killed, injured as Jakarta fuel depot fire engulfs neighborhood
Merrick Garland makes secret trip to Ukraine
Merrick Garland makes secret trip to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement