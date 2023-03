Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was laughed at by the audience while speaking in India, after claiming that the West had started the war in Ukraine. Photo by Russian FM Press Office/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov received a chorus of laughs while speaking Delhi, after he suggested that the war in Ukraine was launched against Russia. Lavrov was on stage taking questions at the Raisina Dialogue, which features academics, business executives and diplomats from the G-20. Lavrov was asked about the warn in Ukraine.

"The war, which we are trying to stop, which was launched against us using Ukrainian people," he said.

Midway through his sentence the audience burst out into laughter, causing Lavrov to pause.

At a conference in New Delhi, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is trying to stop the war that Ukraine has started against it. The audience laughed. #RussiaInvadedUkraine #StopRussianAggression pic.twitter.com/tAUpbiKppp— UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) March 3, 2023

"Of course it influenced the policy of Russia, including the energy policy. And the blunt way to describe what is the change, what changed, we would not anymore rely on any partners in the West," Lavrov added.

The Kremlin has repeatedly claimed that it was provoked into the war in Ukraine, and that the West was actually instigating the conflict.

Lavrov did receive some applause when he said that the West has had a double standard on foreign affairs, invoking the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in person on Thursday, marking the first meeting between the two since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago.