Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 2, 2023 / 1:33 PM

Greece train crash death toll reaches 57 as workers strike

By Clyde Hughes
Crane vehicles try to remove pieces of damaged train wagon after a collision near Larissa City, Greece, on Wednesday. The death toll from the accident reached 57 on Thursday. Photo by Achilleas Chiras/EPA-EFE
Crane vehicles try to remove pieces of damaged train wagon after a collision near Larissa City, Greece, on Wednesday. The death toll from the accident reached 57 on Thursday. Photo by Achilleas Chiras/EPA-EFE

March 2 (UPI) -- The death toll in a head-on train collision in Greece reached 57 on Thursday, as railway and metro workers went on a 24-hour strike to demonstrate against the government for conditions they said led to the accident.

Rescue workers continued to go through the scene of Tuesday's crash looking for bodies. The accident has led to the resignation of the transport minister and the arrest of the stationmaster.

Advertisement

Coroner Eleni Zaggelidou confirmed that 57 people have died.

Striking workers from the Hellenic Train services said the strike aims to call attention to the "disrespect that [successive] governments have shown toward the Greek railroads, which led to the tragic result in Tempe."

RELATED Stationmaster arrested, transport minister resigns over Greece rail crash

Hellenic Train, which was once operated by the Greek government, was privatized at the height of Greece's debt crisis. Protesters said that move, coupled with Greece's austerity measures over the years and the country's prolonged debt crisis made such an accident inevitable.

A Greek magistrate on Thursday ordered an immediate investigation into charges that a long stretch of rail leading to Athens International Airport does not have proper signals. The railway is used by millions each year.

Advertisement

"We are all devastated by this tragic incident," government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said in a news conference.

RELATED Shipping companies reach $96.5 million settlement with Amplify Energy over 2021 oil spill

"The loss and trauma this caused, the physical and mental trauma of survivors and the angst of this country is huge, and it's difficult to manage, particularly now."

Anger boiled over into the streets in some locations. Demonstrators threw rocks at rail company offices in Athens on Wednesday evening, with more protests breaking out in Thessaloniki.

RELATED Woman dies, at least 41 others rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece

Latest Headlines

A new oil discovery off Norway has a substantial upside, the government said
World News // 1 hour ago
A new oil discovery off Norway has a substantial upside, the government said
March 2 (UPI) -- A new oil discovery made in the southern Norwegian waters of the Barents Sea could hold as much as 13 million barrels of oil, though the government said Thursday the region could hold even more.
4 killed in Zaporizhzhia strikes; Russia accuses Ukraine of taking hostages
World News // 1 hour ago
4 killed in Zaporizhzhia strikes; Russia accuses Ukraine of taking hostages
March 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russian strikes killed four people in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, while Moscow accused Ukraine of taking Russian hostages.
Blinken engaged Lavrov on Ukraine invasion, New START treaty on G20 sidelines
World News // 2 hours ago
Blinken engaged Lavrov on Ukraine invasion, New START treaty on G20 sidelines
March 2 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today where he asked for Moscow to end its invasion of Ukraine and return to the New START nuclear treaty.
Final report: MI5 missed 'significant' chance to stop arena bombing
World News // 2 hours ago
Final report: MI5 missed 'significant' chance to stop arena bombing
March 2 (UPI) -- Britain's MI5 and counterterrorism police missed opportunities to stop a suicide bomber who killed 22 young people and injured over a thousand as they left an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, an investigation found.
IEA: CO2 emissions up 0.9% as fossil fuels hinder climate goals
World News // 3 hours ago
IEA: CO2 emissions up 0.9% as fossil fuels hinder climate goals
March 2 (UPI) -- While clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles helped prevent a dramatic increase in emissions of carbon dioxide, the global economy remains on an unsustainable trajectory, the IEA said in a report Thursday.
Slowdown in eurozone inflation rate grinds to a halt in February
World News // 3 hours ago
Slowdown in eurozone inflation rate grinds to a halt in February
March 2 (UPI) -- The eurozone's annual inflation rate fell for the fourth successive month in February helped by a large fall in the pace at which energy prices are rising, according to European Union figures out Thursday.
British police find remains in search for Constance Marten's missing infant
World News // 10 hours ago
British police find remains in search for Constance Marten's missing infant
March 2 (UPI) -- Officers searching for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have found remains of an infant in a wooded area in Southern Britain near where the couple were arrested earlier this week, authorities said.
U.S. hits North Korea with new sanctions targeting missile program
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. hits North Korea with new sanctions targeting missile program
SEOUL, March 1 (UPI) -- The United States slapped new sanctions on three entities and two individuals for "illicitly generating revenue" that the North Korean regime uses to develop its weapons programs, the Treasury announced.
State Department's Antony Blinken says Russia still not serious about peace talks
World News // 22 hours ago
State Department's Antony Blinken says Russia still not serious about peace talks
March 1 (UPI) -- During a visit to Uzbekistan on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration saw "zero evidence" that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared for serious peace talks.
Stationmaster arrested, transport minister resigns over Greece rail crash
World News // 1 day ago
Stationmaster arrested, transport minister resigns over Greece rail crash
March 1 (UPI) -- Greece's transport minister has resigned and a stationmaster has been arrested in the wake of a deadly train crash north of Athens that killed at least 40 people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
Extra food support ends for millions of low-income U.S. taxpayers
Extra food support ends for millions of low-income U.S. taxpayers
DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement