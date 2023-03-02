Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 2, 2023 / 12:17 AM

U.S. hits North Korea with new sanctions targeting missile program

By Thomas Maresca
The United States sanctioned three entities and two individuals with financial ties to North Korea's illicit weapons program, the Treasury Department announced. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
The United States sanctioned three entities and two individuals with financial ties to North Korea's illicit weapons program, the Treasury Department announced. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, March 1 (UPI) -- The United States slapped new sanctions on three entities and two individuals for "illicitly generating revenue" that the North Korean regime uses to develop its weapons programs, the Treasury announced.

The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Wednesday designated two North Korean firms, Chilsong Trading Corporation and Korea Paekho Trading Corporation.

Advertisement

Chilsong acts as a front to earn foreign currency and collect intelligence for Pyongyang, the department said in a news release. Paekho operates under the North Korean military and has conducted art and construction projects for regimes in the Middle East and Africa since the 1980s.

The new sanctions also targeted North Korean individuals Hwang Kil Su and Pak Hwa Song and a construction firm they established in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Aconde SARL.

RELATED Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production

Under the designations, transactions with the entities and individuals will be banned and all property and assets in the United States connected to them will be frozen.

"The DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs threaten international security and regional stability," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

RELATED Justice Department unseals two indictments related to Russia sanctions

"The United States remains committed to targeting the regime's global illicit networks that generate revenue for these destabilizing activities," Nelson said.

The new sanctions come roughly two weeks after North Korea launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile and warned of turning the region into a "firing range."

Pyongyang followed up last week with a test of four strategic cruise missiles in what it called a demonstration of its "lethal nuclear counterattack capability."

In a separate statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Wednesday's action "further aligns U.S. sanctions with our international partners."

"The European Union previously designated Chilsong, Paekho, Pak and Hwang for engaging in sanctions evasion and being responsible for supporting the DPRK's unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs," Blinken said.

North Korea has continued to develop its weapons program despite longstanding U.N. Security Council sanctions banning any ballistic or nuclear activity.

The isolated regime has increasingly turned to cybercrime to raise funds, with North Korean hackers stealing more than $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency since 2017, according to the South Korean government.

Washington recently led a push at the U.N. Security Council to condemn the North's latest ballistic missile launches, but it was blocked by Russia and China, who have consistently stonewalled any attempts to impose new multilateral sanctions on Pyongyang over the past year.

Advertisement

The United States and South Korea, meanwhile, conducted a tabletop exercise last week to prepare for a possible North Korean nuclear attack. The allies will kick off their springtime Freedom Shield joint military exercise in South Korea in mid-March.

Pyongyang has long condemned the drills as preparations for an invasion and warned last month of "unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions" to the upcoming exercise.

Read More

Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to region

Latest Headlines

State Department's Antony Blinken says Russia still not serious about peace talks
World News // 9 hours ago
State Department's Antony Blinken says Russia still not serious about peace talks
March 1 (UPI) -- During a visit to Uzbekistan on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration saw "zero evidence" that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared for serious peace talks.
Stationmaster arrested, transport minister resigns over Greece rail crash
World News // 1 day ago
Stationmaster arrested, transport minister resigns over Greece rail crash
March 1 (UPI) -- Greece's transport minister has resigned and a stationmaster has been arrested in the wake of a deadly train crash north of Athens that killed at least 40 people.
Finland MPs vote in favor of joining NATO
World News // 12 hours ago
Finland MPs vote in favor of joining NATO
March 1 (UPI) -- Finland's Parliament Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Nordic country joining NATO, moving it a step closer to becoming a member in the military alliance.
BP announces partnership to deploy 100 EV charging points in Europe
World News // 15 hours ago
BP announces partnership to deploy 100 EV charging points in Europe
March 1 (UPI) -- British energy company BP on Wednesday announced that it teamed up with a vehicle parking group to deploy 100 new fast-charging stations across the European continent and in the United Kingdom.
Korean department store using AI to write ads
World News // 15 hours ago
Korean department store using AI to write ads
SEOUL, March 1 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Department Store announced it will use AI technology to write its advertising copy starting this month.
Inflation, interest rates see British house prices suffer largest fall since 2012
World News // 15 hours ago
Inflation, interest rates see British house prices suffer largest fall since 2012
March 1 (UPI) -- British house prices suffered their biggest fall in more than a decade with higher interest rates and inflation pushing them down by 1.1% in the year to February, the country's second-largest lender said Wednesday.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election
World News // 17 hours ago
Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election
March 1 (UPI) -- Nigerian election officials declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 70, the winner of Saturday's presidential election, keeping the country's ruling All Progressive Congress Party in power.
British health secretary allegedly ignored COVID-19 advice for elderly care homes
World News // 17 hours ago
British health secretary allegedly ignored COVID-19 advice for elderly care homes
March 1 (UPI) -- Britain's former health secretary allegedly rejected critical advice from the country's top medical officer to test elderly people for COVID-19 and keep them segregated prior to admitting them to care homes.
Britain designates three highly protected marine areas
World News // 1 day ago
Britain designates three highly protected marine areas
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Britain has announced it will provide the highest levels of protection for three marine areas in English waters, as conservationists called the government's scaled-back plan to protect the ocean "disappointing."
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian military drone shot down by Russian forces Tuesday reportedly was attempting to attack a gas facility deep within Russian territory about 60 miles from Moscow.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Extra food support ends for millions of low-income U.S. taxpayers
Extra food support ends for millions of low-income U.S. taxpayers
Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election
Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election
GOP senators grill Merrick Garland in first testimony before new Congress
GOP senators grill Merrick Garland in first testimony before new Congress
Stationmaster arrested, transport minister resigns over Greece rail crash
Stationmaster arrested, transport minister resigns over Greece rail crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement